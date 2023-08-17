Big Ten Meet n’ Greet: Getting to know Iowa with Hawkeyes Wire

With the news that both the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are going to be leaving the Pac-12 Conference a year from now and joining the Big Ten Conference, we decided that it is time for Oregon fans to learn a bit more about their future home.

Not only do Duck fans need to know a bit more about the history of the Big Ten, but they also need to learn about the teams that occupy the conference.

Fortunately, the USA TODAY College Wires’ network is ripe with journalists who cover the Big Ten. Whether it’s the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, or Penn State Nittany Lions, we have access to some of the top reporters in the region who know their teams inside and out. To help learn about each team, we sat down for a Q&A with the numerous site editors in the Big Ten.

The Oregon Ducks and Iowa Hawkeyes represent two drastically different philosophies in the world of college football.

While Oregon’s main football tradition is the idea of change and ingenuity, the opposite could be said for Iowa. Head coach Kirk Ferentz has been with the Hawkeyes since 1999, and he stands as the longest-tenured college football head coach. Contrarily, Oregon has now had six head coaches since Ferentz has been at Iowa.

Despite the differences, both the Ducks and Hawkeyes have a tradition of winning. Iowa has 13 conference championships to its name and five national championships from back in the 20th century. The two teams have only met a handful of times on the gridiron, with Oregon holding a 2-1 series advantage.

To help give us a better sense of who the Hawkeyes are, and what some of the Iowa fans think about the Oregon Ducks, we sat down with Josh Helmer, the managing editor of USA TODAY’s Hawkeyes Wire. Here is that conversation:

Iowa Pride and History

Question: The Hawkeyes have a lot of football history, with one national championship, over a dozen conference titles, and a couple of division titles more recently. For Oregon fans who know little about Iowa, why do Hawkeyes’ fans rightfully feel like they root for one of the more historic teams in the history of college football?

Josh Helmer: Iowa proudly claims five national championships across its history (1921, 1922, 1956, 1958, and 1960). Obviously, the national championships are from long ago. But, Hawkeye fans also enjoyed three Big Ten championships during Hayden Fry’s reign in 1981, 1985, and 1990 and two Big Ten crowns under Kirk Ferentz in 2002 and 2004.

Under Ferentz, Iowa has been a consistent bowl team. The Hawkeyes have earned 20 bowl invites under Ferentz’s watch. Iowa has also won the Big Ten West twice in 2015 and in 2021. Iowa fans jockey with the idea of wanting more and the thought that maybe Ferentz is squeezing all out of the program that anyone could realistically ask for.

Really, when you think about the pecking order of the Big Ten during Ferentz’s watch, Iowa has a good claim as next in line following Michigan and Ohio State at the top.

Best Iowa Players

Question: Who are the best players that the Hawkeyes have ever had? Nile Kinnick won the Heisman almost a century ago, but who are some other guys that have propped up the program over the years?

Helmer: Chuck Long is a name that comes to mind. He finished second in the Heisman voting in 1985 and guided Iowa to a 7-0 start and the No. 1 ranking. The Hawkeyes made a Rose Bowl appearance that season as well.

Sticking with quarterbacks, Brad Banks’ 2002 season is one of the more magical individual seasons a Hawkeye signal-caller has enjoyed. Iowa won the Big Ten and went to the Rose Bowl that season.

Wide receiver Tim Dwight is a fan favorite from the 1990s. In recent years, running back Shonn Greene, defensive end Adrian Clayborn and linebacker Jack Campbell are two of Iowa’s biggest stars.

Before Lukas Van Ness and Campbell in this most recent draft, Tyler Linderbaum was also a first-round NFL draft selection by the Baltimore Ravens. But, if we’re talking Iowa, you can’t talk standout players without mentioning tight ends. Just across the Kirk Ferentz era, Iowa has boasted names like Dallas Clark, Tony Moeaki, George Kittle, Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson, and most recently Sam LaPorta.

Best Iowa Coach

Question: Who would you say is the best coach that Iowa has ever had? Kirk Ferentz has obviously been there since before the turn of the century, but does that make him the best coach in program history?

Helmer: It’s between Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz. Ferentz is the all-time winningest coach in Iowa history, but many Hawkeye fans would tell you there’s no Ferentz without Fry.

Like Bill Snyder with the Powercat at K-State after him, Fry led to the creation of the Tigerhawk logo that is synonymous with Hawkeye athletics. Fry also has Ferentz by one in the Big Ten championships department.

Maybe it’s recency bias or the fact that I’ve lived it, I just think the overall consistency of Ferentz and the longevity gets the final nod. It’s really, really close and I almost feel guilty picking one over the other. Ferentz is also navigating Iowa through some big changes in the sport as we currently speak, too. If he keeps the program where it’s been and sets up his successor to elevate it, that’s just one extra feather in the cap for Ferentz.

Iowa's Biggest Rival

Question: Rivalries rule this sport. Who is currently the biggest rival for Iowa? I’ve seen some fans say Iowa State, or Minnesota, or Nebraska. Who do you think it ultimately is that the Hawkeyes want to beat the most?

Helmer: I’d actually take another name from off this list. Iowa plays in four trophy games: The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series against Iowa State; the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale against Minnesota; and the fight for the Heroes Trophy against Nebraska.

And then there’s the Heartland Trophy which is up for grabs against Wisconsin. Old-time Hawkeye fans would tell you it’s either Minnesota or Wisconsin as the Hawkeyes’ biggest rival. It probably boils down to the geography of where you live in the Hawkeye State, too.

Because of the success of the two programs over the past quarter century, it’s the Wisconsin Badgers, though. This is the game that means the most and it’s the program Hawkeye fans hate the most.

A special tip of the cap to Nebraska, though. Husker fans have made up a lot of hatred ground in a very short amount of time.

Biggest Sore Spot

Question: Every college football fan has a sore spot. In other words, if you bring up *this one thing* they are likely to get defensive or upset. What is that for Iowa fans?

Helmer: Ricky Stanzi’s injury against Northwestern. There’s a faction of Iowa fans that are fully convinced that the Hawkeyes were winning it all in 2009 if not for the Stanzi injury against Northwestern.

Iowa blew an early 10-0 lead and wound up losing that game to the Wildcats, 17-10 after he exited with an injury. Then, with Stanzi still out of the equation, the Hawkeyes fell in overtime in Columbus the following weekend against Ohio State, 27-24. That cost Iowa a Rose Bowl berth, too.

Just imagine a world where Iowa, instead of Alabama, captures the 2010 BCS national championship game over Texas. It’s a beautiful thing if you try.

Iowa Fans Expansionn Thoughts

Question: There seemed to be a lot of mixed feelings from Big Ten schools and fans about the idea of bringing Oregon and Washington into the conference. How do you think Iowa fans felt about this?

Helmer: There’s still that old guard of Iowa fans that just don’t feel like any West Coast teams belong in the Big Ten. Compared to USC and UCLA, it wasn’t quite as pronounced with Oregon or Washington’s arrivals, though.

In fact, I’d go so far as to say there’s been genuine excitement over the possibility of recruiting out west and just what the matchups against the Ducks and Huskies will bring. Like everyone else around college athletics, folks in Big Ten country have accepted that this is our collective new reality.

It’s exciting! I can’t wait for Iowa-Oregon and Iowa-Washington. Hawkeye fans have several more great road trips to regularly look forward to as well.

2023 Expectations

Question: Give me a quick overview of the upcoming season. It will be a success if Iowa does BLANK — it will be a disappointment if Iowa does BLANK.

Helmer: If Iowa figures out how to operate a competent offense. This isn’t breaking any news here, but the Hawkeye offense is quite literally a weekly meme in college football. It’s been a laughingstock.

There are reasons to be optimistic, though. Unlike the year prior, Iowa’s coaching staff also got busy in the transfer portal.

Quarterback Cade McNamara transfers in from Michigan where he led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title over the Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes also brought in fellow Michigan transfer in tight end Erick All, former Charleston Southern and Ohio State wide receivers Seth Anderson and Kaleb Brown and transfer offensive linemen Daijon Parker and Rusty Feth.

Iowa fans are cautiously optimistic that things will in fact be improved. It will be a failure if the offense continues to drag this program down and costs it a shot at one final Big Ten West championship.

