Big Ten Meet n’ Greet: Getting to know Ohio State with Buckeyes Wire

With the news that both the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are going to be leaving the Pac-12 Conference a year from now and joining the Big Ten Conference, we decided that it is time for Oregon fans to learn a bit more about their future home.

Not only do Duck fans need to know a bit more about the history of the Big Ten, but they also need to learn about the teams that occupy the conference.

Fortunately, the USA TODAY College Wires’ network is ripe with journalists who cover the Big Ten. Whether it’s the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, or Penn State Nittany Lions, we have access to some of the top reporters in the region who know their teams inside and out. To help learn about each team, we sat down for a Q&A with the numerous site editors in the Big Ten.

When you think about the top teams in the nation, not just the Big Ten, the Ohio State Buckeyes come to mind.

Oregon Duck fans are familiar with the Buckeyes, having lost to them in the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff national championship game over the last 15 years. However, a 35-28 victory in 2021 gave Duck fans the last laugh. Now, Oregon heads into the Big Ten with hopes of being equal with the Buckeyes, though the road to similar sustained success will not be easy to traverse.

While Oregon fans may think they know the Buckeyes well, there is a ton of Ohio State history that we need to learn before joining the Big Ten. Do dig a bit deeper, we sat down with Phil Harrison, the managing editor of USA TODAY’s Buckeyes Wire to ask some questions.

Ohio State Pride and History

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Oregon fans are already aware of Ohio State and the power that they hold — they’ve been on the losing side of it a number of times. For those who are unaware, though, explain to me what makes Ohio State one of the best programs in the history of college football.

Phil Harrison: I think it all starts with the fact that Ohio used to be one of the best high school football states in the country. The Buckeyes were able to put a fence around the state and take the best in order to field talented teams yearly. And while that’s changed a bit, the history and tradition are still there and Ohio is still a pretty good state for recruiting, with OSU being the lone big-time program. From there, OSU has now become a national brand with all the money and alumni it brings in and with all of the NFL talent that it produces, so kids want to go there. As we all know, it begins and ends with talented recruiting classes, and Ohio State has that going right now and isn’t afraid to put money and resources toward remaining on top.

Best Ohio State Players

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Who are the best players that the Buckeyes have ever had? There’s obviously Archie Griffin, Eddie George, and Troy Smith; who are the guys that Ohio State fans hold above all else?

Harrison: Wow, there’s really a lot to choose from, and this will probably differ depending on who you talk to. I think you have to put linebacker Chris Spielman in there as one of the all-time favorites. He was a native Ohioan and was just a blue-collar guy who had a nose for the ball. He remains visible in the community still today. Others I would throw in there historically are guys like Cris Carter, Orlando Pace, Chic Harley, Hopalong Cassidy, and Jack Tatum. Most recently I’d have to go with Ezekiel Elliott, Justin Fields, Braxton Miller, C.J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson, the Bosa brothers, and yes — a favorite now is Marvin Harrison Jr — who may go down as the best wide receiver in the history of the program, and that’s saying something.

Best Ohio State Coach

Question: When you think of Ohio State coaches, Urban Meyer comes to mind first for many people. Is he the greatest coach in program history? If not him, who is?

Harrison: I’d put Woody Hayes over Urban Meyer because of the longevity and number of national titles and Big Ten championships. He also made Ohio State what it is today with sustained success where it wasn’t really there before. And don’t forget about Jim Tressel. He won seven straight Big Ten titles, had a national title, and went 9-1 against Michigan. He restored Ohio State in 2002 after a bit of a downturn to the level it still is today, and that all counts for something.

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Question: Rivalries rule this sport, and I’m not sure there is a more contentious rivalry in the nation than Ohio State and Michigan (ie. That Team Up North). Can you give Oregon fans a Buckeyes perspective of that relationship? What makes it so contentious?

Harrison: Being two of the most historic programs in the history of the sport is a good place to start. When each side has a real shot at winning every year, that’s how things get heated and competitive, and that’s been the case a lot of the time. Add in the fact that Michigan has a bit of a smug approach to Ohio State and its fans, the realization that some of the Wolverines’ best players have come from Ohio (Charles Woodson/Desmond Howard) and that all plays into it as well. It really got to a fever pitch when Bo Schembechler, a former Woody Hayes assistant at Ohio State became the Michigan head coach. That ushered in the “ten-year” war with both sides showing paranoia, passion, and a strong dislike of both. There was even a little squirmish between the two states for the city of Toledo at one point in history and that also has an impact. Needless to say, there’s a lot that goes into it.

Biggest Sore Spot

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Question: Every college football fan has a sore spot. In other words, if you bring up *this one thing* they are likely to get defensive or upset. What is that for Ohio State fans?

Harrison: This too will differ depending on who you talk to, but Ohio State’s record against the SEC is not great. Don’t ever bring that up and the speed factor as to why the Buckeyes have a less-than-desirable record against teams like Alabama and Georgia. You can also sprinkle in all of those times that Michigan kept the Buckeyes from having a shot at a national championship for good measure. Those two things may get you in a fight somewhere in a bar in Eugene or Columbus when the two match up for the first time as Big Ten brethren.

Ducks and Buckeyes

Question: The Ducks and Buckeyes have a “rivalry” of sorts, though I think Oregon fans think about Ohio State fans a lot more than Ohio State fans think about Oregon. With a 9-1 all-time record against the Ducks, do you think that Buckeyes fans consider this a rivalry? Did the game in 2021 contribute to hard feelings at all?

Harrison: I actually think Ohio State fans have a lot of respect for Oregon and not so much a rivalry. They see the Ducks as a program that has really become a perennial top-ten power and will be one to have to reckon with in the new and improved Big Ten. Depending on how often the two play in whatever schedule is determined, I can see it becoming more of a rivalry.

Expansion Reaction

Question: There seemed to be a lot of mixed feelings from Big Ten schools and fans about the idea of bringing Oregon and Washington into the conference. How do you think Ohio State fans felt about this?

Harrison: I’ve really heard nothing but good things from Ohio State fans. It’s kind of new and exciting with more marquee matchups and new places to travel to see games. It’ll make winning a Big Ten championship harder, but I think OSU fans love it.

2023 Outlook

Question: Give me a quick overview of the upcoming season. It will be a success if Ohio State does BLANK — it will be a disappointment if Ohio State does BLANK.

Harrison: It’ll be a success if Ohio State beats Michigan, wins the Big Ten, and takes home a national title. Those are the measuring sticks every year and really, the expectations can be unrealistic. But, that comes with the territory when you sign up to play at or coach Ohio State. Anything less than that is a disappointment, and if the Buckeyes lose to Michigan for a third straight year, Ryan Day may want to go into a witness protection program.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire