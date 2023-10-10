Big Ten media shares preseason pick for Iowa basketball

After a 19-14 (11-9 Big Ten) campaign, the Iowa Hawkeyes secured a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament trip.

The Hawkeyes are one of just 10 teams nationally and one of three Big Ten teams that can boast that fact. Iowa joins Purdue and Michigan State as fellow Big Ten squads that have taken part in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments.

Head coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes have retooled the equation heading into the 2023-24 season. Iowa’s top two leading scorers and rebounders from last season are off to the professional ranks in forwards Kris Murray and center Filip Rebraca.

That means the Hawkeyes have 34.3 points and 15.4 rebounds to replace just between those two. Then, there’s the losses of guards Ahron Ulis and Connor McCaffery. In addition to their scoring, McCaffery’s defensive prowess will certainly be missed by this time.

As those names move on, Iowa will turn to senior guard Tony Perkins, senior forward Patrick McCaffery and junior forward Payton Sandfort as its presumptive leaders. Perkins and Sandfort both averaged career highs in points per game last season with 12.3 and 10.3, respectively. Meanwhile, McCaffery was just outside double-figure scoring with 9.8 points per game last season.

The Hawkeyes added a pair of impact transfers in Valparaiso big Ben Krikke and Belmont big Even Brauns. The 6-foot-9, 220 pound big led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring, averaging 19.4 points per game. Brauns averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 assists per game in 21.2 minutes of average floor time last year with the Bruins.

Sophomore guards Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix are expected to be key contributors as well. Mix in freshmen Brock Harding, Ladji Dembele, Pryce Sandfort and Owen Freeman to round out the likely rotation pieces.

As you’ll see below, the media isn’t buying into Iowa’s 2023-24 forecast just yet with as much unknown as the Hawkeyes have. But, Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said recently that he understands why the expectations are what they are nationally.

“We’re not really concerned with what people think of us in the preseason. In all honesty how are you guys supposed to evaluate teams any more when rosters changed eight or nine guys?” McCaffery said.

He’s also not worried about it and is confident in what he feels he has on his roster.

“So, we have to wait. So we just approach it this way: We really like our team. I have a tremendous sense of maturity in that locker room. We’ve got a lot of different guys who can play. We have a lot of different guys who can bring things to the table.

“Often times, when you’re not maybe thought of as much, it’s because they don’t think you can score. We don’t have a problem there. We can score. We have a lot of guys who can make threes. We have way more size than we probably have had in the last five years. So we should be able to rebound pretty well, which obviously triggers the break. So I feel really good about this team,” McCaffery said.

Organized by The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn and the Columbus Dispatch’s Adam Hardy, the preseason Big Ten media poll surveys two writers from each of the league’s 14 schools. Here’s a look at how the preseason media poll shook out.

The preseason poll

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers, 388 points, 24 first-place votes Michigan State Spartans, 368 points, 4 first-place votes Maryland Terrapins, 304 points Illinois Fighting Illini, 301 points Wisconsin Badgers, 276 points Indiana Hoosiers, 244 points Ohio State Buckeyes, 228 points Northwestern Wildcats, 195 points Iowa Hawkeyes, 164 points Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 147 points Michigan Wolverines, 131 points Nebraska Huskers, 90 points Penn State Nittany Lions, 71 points Minnesota Golden Gophers, 33 points

Preseason Player of the Year

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Purdue’s Zach Edey was chosen as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year with an overwhelming 27-of-28 votes. Michigan State’s Tyson Walker also received one vote.

Freshman of the Year

Bobby Goddin/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mackenzie Mgbako was chosen as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The 6-foot-8, 217 pound forward out of Roselle Catholic in Gladstone, N.J., was a 2023 McDonald’s All-American and a consensus five-star recruit.

He averaged 16.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game at Roselle Catholic last season. ESPN and Rivals both ranked Mgbako as the nation’s No. 9 overall recruit, while 247Sports rated him 10th. Mgbako earned 19-of-28 votes.

Maryland guard DeShawn Harris-Smith, Michigan State forward Xavier Booker, Purdue guard Myles Colvin and Ohio State guard Scotty Middleton all also received votes.

Transfer of the Year

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s Ace Baldwin Jr. was chosen as the Big Ten Transfer of the Year. Coming over from VCU, Baldwin Jr. was the 2023 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 assists per game last season. Baldwin Jr. garnered 14 votes as the Big Ten Transfer of the Year.

Michigan forward Olivier Nkamhoua, Ohio State forward Jamison Battle, Indiana center Kel’el Ware and Wisconsin guard AJ Storr also picked up votes.

First Team All-Big Ten

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Zach Edey, Purdue, C (56 points) *unanimous

Jahmir Young, Maryland, G (55 points)

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, G (55 points)

Tyson Walker, Michigan State, G (46 points)

Boo Buie, Northwestern, G (45 points)

Second Team All-Big Ten

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers, C (36 points)

AJ Hoggard, Michigan State, G (26 points)

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State, G (11 points)

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska, G (11 points)

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois, F (8 points)

Also Receiving Votes

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

A trio of Hawkeyes received votes for the All-Big Ten teams, but none made either the First or Second Team. Sandfort led the way with four points, Perkins had three points and Krikke had one.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire