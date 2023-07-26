Big Ten media released 2023 preseason football poll

The annual Big Ten preseason media poll for the 2023 football season has been released. Cleveland.com made the announcement the day before the conference is scheduled to begin its annual media days on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

This season is the final year that the Big Ten will feature East and West Divisions. The 2024 campaign will also see the addition of USC and UCLA to the league.

This year’s edition of the poll sees the Michigan Wolverines as the frontrunner in the east, receiving 27 of 37 first-place votes. Wisconsin has a narrow edge over Iowa, receiving 20 first-place votes to the Hawkeye’s 16 first-place votes.

You can find the entire preseason poll from Big Ten media below.

EAST: Michigan Wolverines (27 first-place votes) 248 points

Ohio State Buckeyes (8) 226 points

Penn State Nittany Lions (2) 192 points

Maryland Terrapins 143 points

Michigan State Spartans 105 points

Rutgers Scarlet Knights 74 points

Indiana Hoosiers 48 points

WEST: Wisconsin Badgers (20) 233 points

Iowa Hawkeyes (16) 232 points

Minnesota Golden Gophers (1) 176 points

Illinois Fighting Illini 152 points

Nebraska Cornhuskers 116 points

Purdue Boilermakers 89 points

Northwestern Wildcats 38 points

