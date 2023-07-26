Big Ten media released 2023 preseason football poll
The annual Big Ten preseason media poll for the 2023 football season has been released. Cleveland.com made the announcement the day before the conference is scheduled to begin its annual media days on Wednesday in Indianapolis.
This season is the final year that the Big Ten will feature East and West Divisions. The 2024 campaign will also see the addition of USC and UCLA to the league.
This year’s edition of the poll sees the Michigan Wolverines as the frontrunner in the east, receiving 27 of 37 first-place votes. Wisconsin has a narrow edge over Iowa, receiving 20 first-place votes to the Hawkeye’s 16 first-place votes.
You can find the entire preseason poll from Big Ten media below.
EAST: Michigan Wolverines (27 first-place votes) 248 points
Ohio State Buckeyes (8) 226 points
Penn State Nittany Lions (2) 192 points
Maryland Terrapins 143 points
Michigan State Spartans 105 points
Rutgers Scarlet Knights 74 points
Indiana Hoosiers 48 points
WEST: Wisconsin Badgers (20) 233 points
Iowa Hawkeyes (16) 232 points
Minnesota Golden Gophers (1) 176 points
Illinois Fighting Illini 152 points
Nebraska Cornhuskers 116 points
Purdue Boilermakers 89 points
Northwestern Wildcats 38 points
