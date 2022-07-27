Big Ten Media Days: James Franklin supports Sean Clifford’s advocacy for improving athlete benefits

Penn State head coach James Franklin had a lot of ground to cover in a relatively short period of time during his media availability at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis. Aside from hyping up what he hopes will be an improved offensive unit, Franklin took time to show vocal support for one of his own players working to open dialogues at a conference level regarding benefits for student-athletes.

Leading up to Big Ten media days, it was reported Sean Clifford had discussions with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about exploring ways to improve access to medical benefits and more for student-athletes in a rapidly evolving college landscape. Franklin showed his support for appreciation for having an environment in which Clifford could feel comfortable speaking out on these issues at a higher level.

“One of the things I’m very, very proud of is the relationships that we have with our players at Penn State,” Franklin said when commenting on the recent Clifford-related headlines. “It’s something that I truly believe in, and having these open discussions and dialogue with your players is important.”

“[Penn State athletics director Pat Kraft] has got on campus and has jumped in with both feet and has done a really good job in a very, very short period of time at developing those relationships as well, and to me that’s the nature of college athletics and college football right now, that you’d better be willing and able to have discussions that maybe we haven’t had in the past,” Franklin went on to explain. “There’s been more changes in college football over the last three years than probably the first 25. Those are great discussions and dialogue.”

Franklin went on to say he is proud of seeing Clifford and others use their role as student-athletes to work to improve the lives of student-athletes moving forward, including many who will be in college long after they have moved on.

“At the end of the day, our players and specifically Sean, want what’s best for college athletics, want what’s best for Penn State, want what’s best for the Big Ten,” Franklin said. “So I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

All quotes have been provided by Penn State athletics.

