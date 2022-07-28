Big Ten media days: Greg Schiano says discussion on Tennessee is coming

Big Ten media days took place July 26-27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano took part in Big Ten media days Wednesday.

Schiano was asked about Tennessee’s football program.

He was asked “if you could tell us about Tennessee now.”

“Not quite yet,” Schiano said. “Not quite yet. It’s coming, though.”

Schiano was a candidate for Tennessee’s head coaching position following the 2017 season. John Currie served as Tennessee’s athletics director during the Vols’ head coaching search.

Currie was relieved of his duties and Phillip Fulmer replaced him in the same capacity. Fulmer hired Jeremy Pruitt as the Vols’ head coach.