Big Ten media day comments from Ryan Day, Ronnie Hickman, C.J. Stroud, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Big Ten media days are in the books, and there was plenty to digest — especially in a day and age when there are so many monumental changes occurring across the college football landscape.

Ohio State is front and center in helping to shape where things go, and head coach Ryan Day was the last head coach to speak at the podium on during the two-day event. He had plenty to say then, and then had an additional media session afterward along with players Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ronnie Hickman, and C.J. Stroud.

In case you missed some of those side session comments the four Ohio State representatives made in Indianapolis, we’ve got significant video and audio of the responses to some of those questions that were lobbed their way.

Of course, the Michigan game came up, but so did Name, Image, and Likeness as well as conference expansion and realignment. Here’s the video of each as they took their turn in front of the media at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

[listicle id=93393]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire