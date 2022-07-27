Big Ten Looking At Many Schools As Expansion Options, Per Report

Kevin Warren looking at the big picture

More realignment?

Ever since the Big Ten came in the middle of the night to steal USC and UCLA from the Pac-12, every conference has been on high alert about the next domino to fall.

There have been many rumors that have been true and not true ranging from the Pac-12 and Big 12 combining, or Pac-12 schools bolting to the Big 12, and even a merger of sort or an agreement with the ACC and the Pac-12.

San Diego State has gotten a lot of publicity about joining the Pac-12, so everything is in flux and athletic directors have to be on edge.

Big Ten media days are currently underway and commissioner Kevin Warren is currently the most dangerous and feared man in college athletics.

He addressed adding USC and UCLA during his state of the conference address at Lucas Oil Field. Warren discusses what makes a good addition to his league.

“When I say add value: value is important, but I just look at the fit,” Warren said at Big Ten Media Days via the Action Network. “A fit has to be there academically, has to be there athletically. All those things are really important. There are a handful of schools that potentially could add value to us, but I’m so focused right now that we welcome USC and UCLA to our conference in 2024 with open arms.”

Value is important and that translates to money in the pockets of the league members.

While Warren did not mention any specific teams there is a report of the Big Ten looking at a number of teams that include some combination of Notre Dame, Cal, Stanford, Washington, Miami, FSU, or Oregon

“Regarding expansion, I get asked every single day, ‘What’s next?’” Warren said. “It may include future expansion, but it will be done for the right reasons at the right time with our student-athletes, academic and athletic empowerment at the center of any and all decisions that we will make regarding any further expansions.

“We will not expand just to expand. It will be strategic. It will add additional value to our conference, and it will provide a platform to even have our student-athletes be put on a larger platform so they can build their careers but also that they have an opportunity to grow and learn from an education and from an athletic standpoint.”

All of those teams would add value to the conference and in reality, it all starts with Notre Dame and if they want to join the Big Ten or if they can strongarm NBC to get a mega deal that is reportedly worth $75 million per year.

The Big Ten, if they expand, will likely take two teams and if any come from the Pac-12 then that will really impact the Mountain West. If the Pac-12 were to survive by losing only a Stanford — the Cardinal would make a good fit academically and with rivals Notre Dame and USC. Then the other West Coast league could go after at least one Mountain West school to stay at 10.

However, if the Pac-12 is slowly dying on the vine, then maybe the rumors of the Arizona schools, Utah and Colorado could just go to the Big 12. If that happens then the Mountain West could be in a prime position to go after the leftovers of Washington State, Oregon State, and maybe even Cal.

The next move all depends on the Big Ten and also Notre Dame if there is going to be another domino to fall.

In the meantime, the Mountain West is in a solid position but they will just sit back and watch and hope for the best.





