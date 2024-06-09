The Big Ten’s long game with the College Football Playoff

The Big Ten enters the 12-team College Football Playoff this year. What about the future, however? What about 2026 and 2027? Will we see, by then, an expansion of the playoff from 12 to 14 teams? The Big Ten might want that, for reasons explained by Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football.

College Sports Wire noted the details in this year’s specific 12-team College Football Playoff format:

“The original plan for the ‘6+6’ model was officially scrapped once the Pac-12 lost 10 of their 12 members to the ACC, Big 12, and Big Ten conferences. Originally the Power Five champions earned an automatic bid with the highest-ranked group of five champions also earning a berth. The remaining spots would be awarded to six at-large bids.

“The new format would award the power four champions (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC) with one final automatic bid going to the highest-ranked group of five champion and the remaining seven spots will be at-large bids.

“Starting with the 2024 season, the top four conference champions will be ranked No. 1-No. 4 and will each receive first-round byes. The remaining eight teams will face off in the first round of the playoffs with the highest ranking team hosting the game.”

Here’s the Mark Rogers Big Ten show at The Voice of College Football on playoff expansion:

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire