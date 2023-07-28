Big Ten kickoff: Jim Harbaugh answers questions about NCAA investigation, moving OSU-Michigan game

Jul. 27—INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Harbaugh wanted to talk about the NCAA suspension the Michigan football coach is reportedly facing but said he could not Thursday.

"As you probably already know, I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation," Harbaugh said during his time on stage at Big Ten Football Media Days.

Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday that Harbaugh and Michigan are negotiating with the NCAA to resolve alleged violations of the organization's rules.

He is accused of committing multiple recruiting violations and lying to NCAA investigators about it. The former are reportedly minor but the latter could be major according to the Yahoo report, which indicated Harbaugh is likely to end up suspended for the first four Michigan games of the season against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.

"I'm with you. I would love to lay it all out there," Harbaugh said Thursday. "Nothing to be ashamed of, but now is not that time. And that's about all there is to say about that."

Harbaugh also declined to weigh in on when during the season his team should play Ohio State.

"We'll play that whenever it's scheduled to be played," said Harbaugh, who both played in The Game and coached in it. "We know we're going to play it every season at least once, but I don't have a particular opinion of when it should be played. Right now it's been played the last game of the season. I think everybody is used to that. It's part of the Thanksgiving tradition now s that's when we'll expect it."

That question was raised as a result of Ohio State coach Ryan Day saying Wednesday he believes moving the game to a point earlier in the season is worth discussing in light of the possibility the teams could play again a week later in the Big Ten Championship Game.