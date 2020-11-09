Monday Measure: How different would Big Ten be if Justin Fields stayed committed to Penn State?

When Penn State squared off against Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 31, the difference in quarterback play was very apparent.

Penn State’s Sean Clifford played a decent game. He completed 18-of-30 throws for 281 yards and three touchdowns, but Ohio State’s Justin Fields was the best player on the field.

In a 38-25 win for the Buckeyes, Fields was 28-of-34 for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He was in total control. His accuracy at all three levels was striking. He stood tall in the pocket and picked apart the PSU secondary for four quarters, finishing the game 6-of-7 on third down and 2-for-2 on fourth down.

Fields played well in OSU’s 2019 meeting with the Nittany Lions, but the biggest impact he made on the PSU program actually came back in June 2017 when he was still in high school.

You see, Fields committed to play for Penn State in December 2016 when he was rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals. But seven months later, Fields, who had since been elevated in the rankings to the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the class of 2018, backed away from his commitment to Penn State. It was a decision that changed the trajectory of Penn State’s program.

By October, Georgia had committed to stay in his home state and play for Georgia. And after a year of being a backup in Athens, he transferred to Ohio State to play for Ryan Day.

Penn State, meanwhile, was in its final season with Trace McSorley at quarterback in 2018. McSorley led the Nittany Lions past Ohio State to a Big Ten title in 2016, but PSU fell just short of reaching the College Football Playoff. In McSorley’s last two college seasons, PSU suffered heartbreaking one-point losses to the Buckeyes — losses that kept PSU out of the Big Ten title game and a rung below the rest of the CFP contenders.

After that second one-point loss, Penn State coach James Franklin made a now-infamous speech during his postgame press conference. He remarked that PSU had reached the status of being a “great” program, but still had yet to become an “elite” program.

Two years later, it’s beginning to look like Penn State missed its window to become an elite program.

Last year, the Nittany Lions went 11-2 but were again a step behind the Buckeyes in the Big Ten East standings, mainly thanks to a 28-17 loss in Columbus with Fields running the offense on the other side. And in 2020, Penn State is off to a horrific 0-3 start. The play of Clifford has been an issue.

Clifford has been mostly solid for PSU. He’s thrown for 3,708 yards, 34 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. But he’s only a 58.7% career passer. In Saturday’s loss to Maryland, he completed just 27 of his 57 attempts. That’s a tick above 47%. Meanwhile, Fields has completed more than 70% of his passes during his college career, finished third in the 2019 Heisman voting and looks poised to be a top-10 pick in next year’s NFL draft.

It’s not entirely fair to compare Clifford with Fields, but it is fair to wonder where Penn State might be if it had Fields as its quarterback the last two seasons. Fields has been one of the game’s best players — the type of player that elevates a program from great to elite.

Is it Harrison Bailey’s time at Tennessee?

Tennessee had a halftime lead over Georgia less than a month ago. It feels like it was years ago.

The Volunteers have now lost four consecutive games after starting the season 2-0. And it’s hard to see where that streak will end soon with games coming up against No. 7. Texas A&M and No. 24 Auburn.

A huge reason for Tennessee’s struggles over the last seven halves of football has been the porous play at quarterback. The Vols are averaging just 20.7 points per game — just 19 teams are averaging fewer points — and senior QB Jarrett Guarantano is just 88-of-143 passing for 956 yards and six touchdowns and three interceptions through three games.

