Big Ten issues public reprimand to Iowa WR Nico Ragaini

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini used some colorful language earlier this week in regards to the officiating, or lack thereof, in the Hawkeyes‘ 20-13 Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State.

It all stemmed from a Cade McNamara pass in the second quarter versus the Cyclones that was intended for Ragaini. Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper came away with an interception, but only after he appeared to tug Ragaini to the ground inside Jack Trice Stadium.

.@AndressFootball grad Jeremiah Cooper (@jeremiah1cooper) continues to show out at Iowa State. Cooper grabs his third interception of the season it the Cyclones' game against rival Iowa. pic.twitter.com/8DCOJt4KKQ — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) September 9, 2023

To keep things rated PG here, while speaking with a group of Iowa reporters about the play on Tuesday, Ragaini jokingly asked if the Big Ten or NCAA would fine him for what he described as a not-so-great non-call.

There’s no fine en route, but the Big Ten Conference did issue a public reprimand to Ragaini for his postgame remarks.

The Big Ten Conference announced today Iowa football student-athlete Nico Ragaini has been issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy following his comments regarding officiating in reference to the September 9, 2023, football game against Iowa State. Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.” The Big Ten Conference considers this matter concluded. – Big Ten Conference.

Ragaini responded after the Big Ten’s public reprimand.

“I want to apologize for my public criticism of Saturday’s officiating. I am a competitive person and player. My comments reflected my passion for the game, and I apologize for my choice of language,” Ragaini said.

After Ragaini’s prompt public apology, it’s probably all water near a bridge somewhere for all parties.

Thus far this season, Ragaini has caught four passes for 44 yards. He and the rest of Iowa’s receivers could be in for a big day versus Western Michigan. The Broncos’ pass defense ranks 112th nationally, surrendering 286.5 passing yards per game.

Iowa kicks off versus Western Michigan at 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network on Saturday, Sept. 16.

