Big Ten to be included in Fox weekly Friday night college football games in 2024 | Report

When the Big Ten officially extends its reach to the West Coast next season with the additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington next academic year, there will be no shortage of changes to the tradition-rich conference.

How sweeping will those alterations be? One of them will impact the number of times the league’s members play football games on a day not typically associated with the sport of college football.

According to a report Thursday from The Athletic, Fox Sports will begin airing Friday night college football games every week starting in the upcoming 2024 season, using teams from a rotation of leagues that includes the Big Ten.

The Big 12 and Mountain West will also be taking part in the Friday night contests. The first Friday-night matchup has yet to be determined. While notable, the arrangement that been openly discussed for months.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said in an October interview with The Athletic that the conference would have at least nine Friday-night games on Fox networks beginning in the 2024 season. Last season, the Big Ten had eight games involving at least one of its teams on Friday, including a Black Friday double-header.

Additionally, Fox did not renew its deal to air WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown, opening up those nights for an increased college football inventory.

Weekday night games have been a staple of college football for years, perhaps most famously with the Mid-American Conference, whose mid-week games have lovingly been described for years as “MACtion.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Fox to air Big Ten Friday night college football games in 2024: Report