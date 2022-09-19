Big Ten honors Penn State duo with weekly honors

For the second week in a row, Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. And he wasn’t the only Nittany Lion picking up a weekly honor from the Big Ten on Monday. Senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his big performance in Penn State’s road win at Auburn.

Brown played a key role as Penn State’s defense forced four Auburn turnovers in Week 3. Brown had a hand in them with a forced fumble and an interception. Brown also had four solo tackles and a sack in the game as Penn State’s defense slammed the door shut on Auburn after halftime.

This is the second time Brown has been named a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week during his career. He received the weekly honor last season following his performance against Maryland.

Brown became the first Penn State player since Saquon Barkley in 2015 to be named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week in back-to-back weeks. He earned it after rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns against Auburn. Singleton had runs of 54 and 53 yards in the game and already has five runs of 40+ yards this season. Singleton has also eclipsed a previous mark set by Barkley with 334 rushing yards in his first three games of a season, breaking Barkley’s mark of 311 yards to start the 2015 season.

A Penn State player has won a Big Ten weekly award after each of its first three games this season. Quarterback Sean Clifford was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week after the season opener at Purdue. Singleton was the freshman of the week after Week 2.

Here are this week’s Big Ten Players of the Week;

Offensive Player of the Week: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Defensive Player of the Week: Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

Special Teams Player of the Week: Charles Campbell, PK, Indiana

Freshman of the Week: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

List

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 3: Spartans stumble, Nittany Lions on the rise

Story continues

Related

Kickoff time and TV details confirmed for Penn State vs. Northwestern AP Top 25: Penn State makes big move up in updated AP poll Penn State moves up in Week 3 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Sean Clifford earns respect from Auburn defender who leveled him WATCH: Penn State player drops hammer on SEC logo on Auburn's field Report card: Grading Penn State's Week 3 performance at Auburn

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire