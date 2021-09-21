Big Ten honors Brandon Smith for performance vs. Auburn

Penn State’s thrilling victory over Auburn on Saturday night certainly left an impression as awards and recognition for multiple players have been flowing in days after Penn State’s 28-20 victory over Auburn. The highest honor this week may have come from the Big Ten as linebacker Brandon Smith was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week by the conference on Monday.

Smith earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following a 10-tackle night with a pass deflection and a tackle for loss against the Tigers. Smith nearly came away with an interception but he couldn’t quite hold on to the football while potentially already thinking about a big return in the second half.

It is the first time Smith has been named Defensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten.

Brandon Smith is the B1G Defensive Player of the Week 😤‼️ @brand0n_smith12 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/6kKFD90IQ6 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 20, 2021

Smith is Penn State’s first player to be recognized as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week since Robert Windsor won the award on Nov. 12, 2018. So it’s been a while!

