Big Ten History: Iowa Hawkeyes’ all-time records versus Big Ten opponents

The Iowa Hawkeyes are a storied program in college football. From Hayden Fry to Kirk Ferentz, they have been a staple within the Big Ten with membership since 1924, nearly a century.

With the constant changes in college football that are happening more and more often, their steadiness within one of the nation’s most storied and top conferences is impressive. While there is a constant shifting among the NCAA landscape, Iowa is one team that is rather locked into their conference with little signs of moving due to their strong fan support, geographic ties, and competitiveness.

For this exercise, we are going to look at the Hawkeyes’ all-time records against the current members of the Big Ten and even explore how they have faired against a few upcoming members.

The list below is in order the teams that have traditionally given Iowa some fits up first and then on to the teams that the Hawkeyes have a lot of success against.

Ohio State Buckeyes

All-time record: 15-48-3

Most recent result: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10 on Oct. 22, 2022

Michigan Wolverines

All-time record: 15-44-4

Most recent result: Michigan 27, Iowa 14 on Oct. 1, 2022

Nebraska Cornhuskers

All-time record: 20-30-3

Most recent result: Nebraska 24, Iowa 17 on Nov. 25, 2022

Purdue Boilermakers

All-time record: 40-50-3

Most recent result: Iowa 24, Purdue 3 on Nov. 5, 2022

Penn State Nittany Lions

All-time record: 14-17

Most recent result: Iowa 23, Penn State 20 on Oct. 9, 2021

Minnesota Golden Gophers

All-time record: 52-62-2

Most recent result: Iowa 13, Minnesota 10 on Nov. 19, 2022

Wisconsin Badgers

All-time record: 45-49-2

Most recent result: Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10 on Nov. 12, 2022

Illinois Fighting Illini

All-time record: 37-39-2

Most recent result: Illinois 9, Iowa 6 on Oct. 8, 2022

Michigan State Spartans

All-time record: 24-22-2

Most recent result: Iowa 49, Michigan State 7 on Nov. 7, 2020

Indiana Hoosiers

All-time record: 46-28-4

Most recent result: Iowa 36, Indiana 6 on Sep. 4, 2021

Northwestern Wildcats

All-time record: 53-28-3

Most recent result: Iowa 33, Northwestern 13 on Oct. 29, 2022

Maryland Terrapins

All-time record: 3-1

Most recent result: Iowa 51, Maryland 14 on Oct. 1, 2021

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

All-time record: 3-0

Most recent result: Iowa 27, Rutgers 10 on Sep. 24, 2022

Incoming members: USC Trojans & UCLA Bruins

USC

All-time record: 3-7

Most recent result: Iowa 49, USC 24 on Dec. 27, 2019 in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl

UCLA

All-time record: 3-6

Most recent result: UCLA 45, Iowa 28 on Jan. 1, 1986 in the Rose Bowl

