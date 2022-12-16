Big Ten football: Where each recruiting class ranks in 2023

The Badgers have been busy on the recruiting trail this week, as Luke Fickell and the new staff are making up for lost time to try and get Wisconsin back to the top of the Big Ten.

The Badgers have made a number of big moves this week, as they’ve offered transfer portal quarterbacks, flipped commits from Cincinnati, and more. Here is a look at many of the biggest moves for Wisconsin on the recruiting front this week:

Where does the rest of the Big Ten stand in 2023 recruiting rankings? You won’t be shocked at who stands at the top. Here is a look at the current Big Ten recruiting rankings by team according to On3 Sports.

Indiana: Overall score of 82.466, 10 commits

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Nebraska: Overall score of 85.108, 15 commits

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers: Overall score of 85.129, 18 commits

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue: Overall score of 85.50, 14 commits

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jaylan Franklin (81) is tackled after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin: Overall score of 86.45, 12 commits

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell, right, poses with athletic director Chris McIntosh at a news conference introducing Fickell on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story continues

Maryland: Overall score of 84.97, 22 commits

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois: Overall score of 85.08, 20 commits

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota: Overall score of 85.95, 18 commits

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern: Overall score of 86.57, 18 commits

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa: Overall score of 86.93, 20 commits, 1 five-star

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan: Overall score of 87.99, 19 commits

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State: Overall score of 89.45, 14 commits

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote (10) recovers a fumble against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State: Overall score of 90.57, 11 commits

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State: Overall score of 92.64, 20 commits, 1 five-star

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.

Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire