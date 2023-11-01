Big Ten Football: Where does Nebraska stand in the Big Ten West

It was a smaller slate of games in Week 9 for the Big Ten Conference, with just five games being played last week.

One of those games was, of course, the Huskers’ 31-14 win over the Purdue Boilermakers, giving Matt Rhule’s program their fifth win in their last six games. With the win, the Cornhuskers, like most of the Big Ten West, control their destiny. It’s straightforward, if the Huskers can win out the remainder of their schedule, they’ll represent the Big Ten West in the Big Ten Championship game in December in Indianapolis.

Beyond the Huskers and Boilermakers, the Big Ten also saw the now No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10 in Madison behind a big day from Treyveon Henderson.

Penn State survived an upset scare from Indiana, the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions being tied late in the fourth quarter before a 57-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes won the game for Penn State.

Northwestern won their fourth game of the season with a 33-27 win over Maryland, the Terrapins third consecutive loss, and Minnesota defeated Michigan State 27-12, giving the Spartans their sixth straight loss.

HOME HOME SCORE AWAY AWAY SCORE Wisconsin Badgers 10 Ohio State Buckeyes 24 Penn State Nittany Lions 33 Indiana Hoosiers 24 Northwestern Wildcats 33 Maryland Terrapins 27 Minnesota Golden Gophers 27 Michigan State Spartans 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers 31 Purdue Boilermakers 14

With that, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week nine, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI view each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and a look ahead to the schedule for Week 10.

Big Ten Standings

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big Ten East Standings

TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD OVERALL RECORD Michigan Wolverines 5-0 8-0 Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 8-0 Penn State Nittany Lions 4-1 7-1 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-2 6-2 Maryland Terrapins 2-3 5-3 Indiana Hoosiers 0-5 2-6 Michigan State Spartans 0-5 2-6

Big Ten West Standings

TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD OVERALL RECORD Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 5-3 Iowa Hawkeyes 3-2 6-2 Wisconsin Badgers 3-2 5-3 Nebraska Cornhuskers 3-2 5-3 Northwestern Wildcats 2-3 4-4 Purdue Boilermakers 1-4 2-6 Illinois Fighting Illini 1-4 3-5

Week 9 Big Ten Awards

© Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Player of the Week: RB Jordan Nubin – Minnesota Golden Gophers

The walk-on running back had a huge game for Minnesota with the Golden Gophers top two running backs out with injuries. In a 27-12 win over Michigan State, Nubin had 40 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week: DL Aidan Hubbard – Northwestern Wildcats

Hubbard was a huge part of Northwestern’s 33-27 win over Maryland as he totaled three sacks and five tackles for a loss in the win.

Special Teams Player of the Week: CB Quinton Newsome – Nebraska Cornhuskers

The senior cornerback out of Georgia blocked a field goal in the third quarter for the Cornhuskers win over Purdue and returned it for a 68-yard touchdown. The score that put the Huskers up 21 was all but the nail in the coffin for Purdue.

Freshman of the Week: Dillon Theieman – Purdue Boilermakers

The talented defensive back has been one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten all season and continued that performance last week with 12 tackles including seven solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Big Ten FPI Rankings

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

TEAM RECORD FPI RANK WIN CONF. % WIN DIV. % Ohio State Buckeyes 8-0 27.5 1 52.7% 57.3% Michigan Wolverines 8-0 26.8 2 31.6% 37.2% Penn State Nittany Lions 6-1 23.2 5 5.6% 5.5% Wisconsin Badgers 5-2 9.0 29 0.0% 37.4% Maryland Terrapins 5-2 7.8 32 4.3% 0.0% Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 6.4 39 3.4% 41.2% Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6-2 4.3 44 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-3 2.2 53 0.3% 11.5% Nebraska Cornhuskers 2-5 1.1 61 0.0% 8.6% Illinois Fighting Illini 3-5 0.1 68 0.0% 0.2% Purdue Boilermakers 4-3 -1.0 73 0.4% 0.0% Michigan State Spartans 2-5 -2.6 77 0.0% 0.0% Northwestern Wildcats 3-4 -3.4 82 0.0% 1.2% Indiana Hoosiers 2-5 -3.9 85 0.0% 0.0%

Season QBR Update

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 10 Look Ahead

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV Ohio State Buckeyes Rutgers Scarlet Knights 11:00 a.m. CBS Wisconsin Badgers Indiana Hoosiers 11:00 a.m. BTN Nebraska Cornhuskers Michigan State Spartans 11:00 a.m. FS1 Penn State Nittany Lions Maryland Terrapins 2:30 p.m. FOX Illinois Fighting Illini Minnesota Golden Gophers 2:30 p.m. BTN Iowa Hawkeyes Northwestern Wildcats 2:30 p.m. Peacock Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Wolverines 6:30 p.m. NBC

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire