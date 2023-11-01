Advertisement

Big Ten Football: Where does Nebraska stand in the Big Ten West

Dylan Callaghan-Croley
·5 min read

It was a smaller slate of games in Week 9 for the Big Ten Conference, with just five games being played last week.

One of those games was, of course, the Huskers’ 31-14 win over the Purdue Boilermakers, giving Matt Rhule’s program their fifth win in their last six games. With the win, the Cornhuskers, like most of the Big Ten West, control their destiny. It’s straightforward, if the Huskers can win out the remainder of their schedule, they’ll represent the Big Ten West in the Big Ten Championship game in December in Indianapolis.

Beyond the Huskers and Boilermakers, the Big Ten also saw the now No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10 in Madison behind a big day from Treyveon Henderson.

Penn State survived an upset scare from Indiana, the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions being tied late in the fourth quarter before a 57-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes won the game for Penn State.

Northwestern won their fourth game of the season with a 33-27 win over Maryland, the Terrapins third consecutive loss, and Minnesota defeated Michigan State 27-12, giving the Spartans their sixth straight loss.

HOME

HOME SCORE

AWAY

AWAY SCORE

Wisconsin Badgers

10

Ohio State Buckeyes

24

Penn State Nittany Lions

33

Indiana Hoosiers

24

Northwestern Wildcats

33

Maryland Terrapins

27

Minnesota Golden Gophers

27

Michigan State Spartans

12

Nebraska Cornhuskers

31

Purdue Boilermakers

14

With that, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week nine, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI view each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and a look ahead to the schedule for Week 10.

Big Ten Standings

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Big Ten East Standings

TEAM

CONFERENCE RECORD

OVERALL RECORD

Michigan Wolverines

5-0

8-0

Ohio State Buckeyes

5-0

8-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

4-1

7-1

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

3-2

6-2

Maryland Terrapins

2-3

5-3

Indiana Hoosiers

0-5

2-6

Michigan State Spartans

0-5

2-6

Big Ten West Standings

TEAM

CONFERENCE RECORD

OVERALL RECORD

Minnesota Golden Gophers

3-2

5-3

Iowa Hawkeyes

3-2

6-2

Wisconsin Badgers

3-2

5-3

Nebraska Cornhuskers

3-2

5-3

Northwestern Wildcats

2-3

4-4

Purdue Boilermakers

1-4

2-6

Illinois Fighting Illini

1-4

3-5

 

Week 9 Big Ten Awards

© Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
Offensive Player of the Week: RB Jordan Nubin – Minnesota Golden Gophers

The walk-on running back had a huge game for Minnesota with the Golden Gophers top two running backs out with injuries. In a 27-12 win over Michigan State, Nubin had 40 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week: DL Aidan Hubbard – Northwestern Wildcats

Hubbard was a huge part of Northwestern’s 33-27 win over Maryland as he totaled three sacks and five tackles for a loss in the win.

Special Teams Player of the Week: CB Quinton Newsome – Nebraska Cornhuskers

The senior cornerback out of Georgia blocked a field goal in the third quarter for the Cornhuskers win over Purdue and returned it for a 68-yard touchdown. The score that put the Huskers up 21 was all but the nail in the coffin for Purdue.

Freshman of the Week: Dillon Theieman – Purdue Boilermakers

The talented defensive back has been one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten all season and continued that performance last week with 12 tackles including seven solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Big Ten FPI Rankings

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
TEAM

RECORD

FPI

RANK

WIN CONF. %

WIN DIV. %

Ohio State Buckeyes

8-0

27.5

1

52.7%

57.3%

Michigan Wolverines

8-0

26.8

2

31.6%

37.2%

Penn State Nittany Lions

6-1

23.2

5

5.6%

5.5%

Wisconsin Badgers

5-2

9.0

29

0.0%

37.4%

Maryland Terrapins

5-2

7.8

32

4.3%

0.0%

Iowa Hawkeyes

6-2

6.4

39

3.4%

41.2%

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

6-2

4.3

44

0.0%

0.0%

Minnesota Golden Gophers

4-3

2.2

53

0.3%

11.5%

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2-5

1.1

61

0.0%

8.6%

Illinois Fighting Illini

3-5

0.1

68

0.0%

0.2%

Purdue Boilermakers

4-3

-1.0

73

0.4%

0.0%

Michigan State Spartans

2-5

-2.6

77

0.0%

0.0%

Northwestern Wildcats

3-4

-3.4

82

0.0%

1.2%

Indiana Hoosiers

2-5

-3.9

85

0.0%

0.0%

 

Season QBR Update

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
RANK

PLAYER

TEAM

QBR

1

J.J. McCarthy

Michigan Wolverines

93.8

2

Kyle McCord

Ohio State Buckeyes

83.4

3

Taulia Tagovailoa

Taulia Tagovailoa

69.5

4

Drew Allar

Penn State Nittany Lions

66.4

5

Gavin Wimsatt

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

65.0

6

Brendan Sorsby

Indiana Hoosiers

60.2

7

Luke Altmyer

Illinois Fighting Illini

59.1

8

Athan Kaliakmanis

Minnesota Golden Gophers

57.4

9

Tanner Mordecai

Wisconsin Badgers

54.9

10

Heinrich Haarberg

Nebraska Cornhuskers

46.3

11

Hudson Card

Purdue Boilermakers

43.2

12

Ben Bryant

Northwestern Wildcats

41.5

13

Noah Kim

Michigan State Spartans

41.4

14

Tayven Jackson

Indiana Hoosiers

37.5

 

Week 10 Look Ahead

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
HOME TEAM

AWAY TEAM

KICKOFF TIME (CT)

TV

Ohio State Buckeyes

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

11:00 a.m.

CBS

Wisconsin Badgers

Indiana Hoosiers

11:00 a.m.

BTN

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan State Spartans

11:00 a.m.

FS1

Penn State Nittany Lions

Maryland Terrapins

2:30 p.m.

FOX

Illinois Fighting Illini

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2:30 p.m.

BTN

Iowa Hawkeyes

Northwestern Wildcats

2:30 p.m.

Peacock

Purdue Boilermakers

Michigan Wolverines

6:30 p.m.

NBC

 

