Big Ten Football: Where does Nebraska stand in the Big Ten West
It was a smaller slate of games in Week 9 for the Big Ten Conference, with just five games being played last week.
One of those games was, of course, the Huskers’ 31-14 win over the Purdue Boilermakers, giving Matt Rhule’s program their fifth win in their last six games. With the win, the Cornhuskers, like most of the Big Ten West, control their destiny. It’s straightforward, if the Huskers can win out the remainder of their schedule, they’ll represent the Big Ten West in the Big Ten Championship game in December in Indianapolis.
Beyond the Huskers and Boilermakers, the Big Ten also saw the now No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10 in Madison behind a big day from Treyveon Henderson.
Penn State survived an upset scare from Indiana, the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions being tied late in the fourth quarter before a 57-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes won the game for Penn State.
Northwestern won their fourth game of the season with a 33-27 win over Maryland, the Terrapins third consecutive loss, and Minnesota defeated Michigan State 27-12, giving the Spartans their sixth straight loss.
Wisconsin Badgers
10
Ohio State Buckeyes
24
Penn State Nittany Lions
33
24
33
27
27
12
Nebraska Cornhuskers
31
Purdue Boilermakers
14
With that, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week nine, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI view each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and a look ahead to the schedule for Week 10.
Big Ten Standings
Big Ten East Standings
TEAM
CONFERENCE RECORD
OVERALL RECORD
5-0
8-0
Ohio State Buckeyes
5-0
8-0
Penn State Nittany Lions
4-1
7-1
3-2
6-2
Maryland Terrapins
2-3
5-3
Indiana Hoosiers
0-5
2-6
Michigan State Spartans
0-5
2-6
Big Ten West Standings
TEAM
CONFERENCE RECORD
OVERALL RECORD
Minnesota Golden Gophers
3-2
5-3
3-2
6-2
Wisconsin Badgers
3-2
5-3
Nebraska Cornhuskers
3-2
5-3
Northwestern Wildcats
2-3
4-4
Purdue Boilermakers
1-4
2-6
1-4
3-5
Week 9 Big Ten Awards
Offensive Player of the Week: RB Jordan Nubin – Minnesota Golden Gophers
The walk-on running back had a huge game for Minnesota with the Golden Gophers top two running backs out with injuries. In a 27-12 win over Michigan State, Nubin had 40 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensive Player of the Week: DL Aidan Hubbard – Northwestern Wildcats
Hubbard was a huge part of Northwestern’s 33-27 win over Maryland as he totaled three sacks and five tackles for a loss in the win.
Special Teams Player of the Week: CB Quinton Newsome – Nebraska Cornhuskers
The senior cornerback out of Georgia blocked a field goal in the third quarter for the Cornhuskers win over Purdue and returned it for a 68-yard touchdown. The score that put the Huskers up 21 was all but the nail in the coffin for Purdue.
Freshman of the Week: Dillon Theieman – Purdue Boilermakers
The talented defensive back has been one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten all season and continued that performance last week with 12 tackles including seven solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.
Big Ten FPI Rankings
TEAM
RECORD
FPI
RANK
WIN CONF. %
WIN DIV. %
Ohio State Buckeyes
8-0
27.5
1
52.7%
57.3%
Michigan Wolverines
8-0
26.8
2
31.6%
37.2%
Penn State Nittany Lions
6-1
23.2
5
5.6%
5.5%
Wisconsin Badgers
5-2
9.0
29
0.0%
37.4%
Maryland Terrapins
5-2
7.8
32
4.3%
0.0%
Iowa Hawkeyes
6-2
6.4
39
3.4%
41.2%
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
6-2
4.3
44
0.0%
0.0%
Minnesota Golden Gophers
4-3
2.2
53
0.3%
11.5%
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2-5
1.1
61
0.0%
8.6%
Illinois Fighting Illini
3-5
0.1
68
0.0%
0.2%
Purdue Boilermakers
4-3
-1.0
73
0.4%
0.0%
Michigan State Spartans
2-5
-2.6
77
0.0%
0.0%
Northwestern Wildcats
3-4
-3.4
82
0.0%
1.2%
Indiana Hoosiers
2-5
-3.9
85
0.0%
0.0%
Season QBR Update
RANK
PLAYER
TEAM
QBR
1
Michigan Wolverines
93.8
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
83.4
3
Taulia Tagovailoa
69.5
4
Penn State Nittany Lions
66.4
5
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
65.0
6
Indiana Hoosiers
60.2
7
Illinois Fighting Illini
59.1
8
Minnesota Golden Gophers
57.4
9
Wisconsin Badgers
54.9
10
Nebraska Cornhuskers
46.3
11
Purdue Boilermakers
43.2
12
Northwestern Wildcats
41.5
13
Michigan State Spartans
41.4
14
Indiana Hoosiers
37.5
Week 10 Look Ahead
HOME TEAM
AWAY TEAM
KICKOFF TIME (CT)
TV
Ohio State Buckeyes
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
11:00 a.m.
CBS
Wisconsin Badgers
Indiana Hoosiers
11:00 a.m.
BTN
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Michigan State Spartans
11:00 a.m.
FS1
Penn State Nittany Lions
Maryland Terrapins
2:30 p.m.
FOX
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
2:30 p.m.
BTN
Iowa Hawkeyes
Northwestern Wildcats
2:30 p.m.
Peacock
Purdue Boilermakers
Michigan Wolverines
6:30 p.m.
NBC
