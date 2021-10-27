Big Ten football Week 9 television schedule, key facts

Another week of college football is in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off of a huge blowout primetime win over the Indiana Hoosiers, 54-7. We are all aware of the upcoming home match-up with the Penn State Nittany Lions also in prime-time during a “scarlet-out,” but what are the other Big Ten teams up to?

Among some of the more impressive performances from the weekend include the Michigan Wolverines’ dominant victory over the Northwestern Wildcats, the Wisconsin Badgers blowing out the Purdue Boilermakers, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers smashing the Maryland Terrapins. Some of the weaker showings include the Penn State Nittany Lions looking abysmal against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and obviously the Indiana Hoosiers deciding not to show up at home against Ohio State.

Let’s dive into this week’s contests.

Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins

`Oct 16, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) misses a pass under coverage from Michigan State Spartans cornerback Chester Kimbrough (12) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Spartans win 20-15. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at noon EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Hoosiers have won the last three in this series and lead the overall series, 7-2.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Oct 23, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) runs after a catch during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at noon EDT

TV | ESPN

Impress your friends

Last year this contest took place in Iowa and the Hawkeyes snapped the Badgers’ four-game winning streak in the series. Wisconsin has still dominated as of late as they have won seven of the last nine in this series.

Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans

Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy watches warmups next to wide receiver Ronnie Bell before the Rutgers game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at noon EDT

TV | Fox

Impress your friends

The Wolverines have won three of the last five in this series.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Illinois Fighting Illini

Adam Korsak of Rutgers punts the ball in the first half as Temple played Rutgers in the season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at noon EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Scarlet Knights have lost three in a row to the Fighting Illini.

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Northwestern Wildcats

Minnesota defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) sacks Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday Oct. 30, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Golden Gophers actually have a solid lead in this series currently at 54-36-5.

Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers kicker Connor Culp (33) celebrates his 50-yard field goal against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday Oct. 30, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EDT

TV | ESPN 2

Impress your friends

The Cornhuskers have beaten the Boilermakers three out of the five contests in this series held at Purdue. Nebraska leads the series overall, 5-4.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) reacts to a defensive play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday Oct. 30, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EDT

TV | ABC

Impress your friends

The Nittany Lions only have one win against the Buckeyes in the last decade, and that was in 2016.

