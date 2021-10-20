Big Ten football Week 8 television schedule, key facts

Week 7 of the college football season is in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes were on a bye week, but still managed to rise up the polls due to Iowa’s shortcomings against Purdue. This week our beloved Buckeyes will be taking on the Indiana Hoosiers on the road, but let’s dive into the rest of the Big Ten schedule as well.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off of an impressive underdog victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Northwestern Wildcats also looked great this weekend dominating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights despite going into the contest as an underdog. The following is what we have to look forward to for this week’s slate of games.

It is a bit of an abbreviated one again, but still noteworthy before some massive matchups next Saturday.

Illinois Fighting Illini at Penn State Nittany Lions

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 23, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EDT

TV | ABC

Impress your friends

Penn State owns Illinois in this series. It has won six of the last seven and has dominated the last three in this series by an average margin of victory of 37.7 points.

Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Wolverines

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 23, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EDT

TV | Fox

Impress your friends

Michigan has won the last six in the row in this series and 11 of the last 12.

Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers

Story continues

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

Wisconsin is currently enjoying their longest win streak in this series against Purdue as they are at 14.

Maryland Terrapins at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) attempts to tackle him during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 23, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EDT

TV | ESPN 2

Impress your friends

Maryland has actually done well in this series winning four of the last six.

Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers

Oct 2, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) walks off the field after suffering an injury during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 23, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EDT

TV | ABC

Impress your friends

Indiana almost pulled off the comeback of a lifetime last year. The Hoosiers were losing 35-7, but closed the gap in the second half and only lost 42-35. At one point, Ohio State had 307 rushing yards compared to -1 from Indiana. Michael Penix had a great game with 491 yards and five touchdowns. Ty Fryfogle also had his way with the Buckeyes last season with seven receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

1

1