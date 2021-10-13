Big Ten football Week 7 television schedule, key facts

Week 6 of the college football season is in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off of another impressive victory against another Big Ten opponent in the Maryland Terrapins, 66-17. Ohio State is entering its bye week along with a few other Big Ten teams and looking to use the time to rest and get healthy, but we wanted to provide the details of the upcoming week in Big Ten football.

The league had a pretty incredible game between Iowa and Penn State last week, but this one is a little more ho-hum, though there are still some pretty good games to watch. After all, it’s football, so, we’re game no matter what.

Let’s dive into this week’s schedule

Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana junior defense back Tiawan Mullen defends a pass play intended for Iowa junior tight end Sam LaPorta in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

20210904 Iowavsindiana

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 16, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EDT

TV | Fox Sports 1

Impress your friends

Last year the Hoosiers took home the Old Brass Spittoon for the first time since 2001 as they blew out the Spartans 24-0 in their first victory at Michigan State since 2001.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) sacks Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 16, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EDT

TV | ESPN 2

Impress your friends

The Golden Gophers have won the last two in this series and lead overall with a record of 34-25-2.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Northwestern Wildcats

Story continues

Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats safety Brandon Joseph (16) runs back a punt against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 16, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The last time these two teams met was in 2018 and it was the first time and only time they met as conference foes. The Wildcats earned their only victory in this series during that meeting and trail the overall series 3-1.

Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum reacts after the Hawkeyes secured a first down in the second quarter against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

20211009 Iowavspennstate

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 16, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EDT

TV | ABC

Impress your friends

The Hawkeyes have actually lost three of the last four against the Boilermakers.

Army West Point Black Knights at Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the second quarter against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Mertz finished 10 of 19 for 100 yards and an interception. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 16, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.

1

1