Big Ten Football in Week 7: Summing up the week that was for each Big Ten team with a GIF from The Office

Well, it wasn’t a crazy weekend, but it was an unpredictable one for sure around the Big Ten.

Michigan, well, the Wolverines certainly made a statement didn’t they against Penn State. And Illinois…anyone thinking that the Illini weren’t going to continue along a steady path this season were disappointed to see Bret Bielema’s program get a quality win this weekend.

And Michigan State looked good for one weekend. Wisconsin and Nebraska continued to underwhelm. And all we want to be is fully whelmed with these two programs. Is that too much to ask?

So here it is, a summary of each Big Ten team and the week they had in Week 7. The theme, as it was last week and the week before, is using a GIF from the hit show The Office.

Check out the week that was in the Big Ten!

No. 5 Michigan (beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17)

Season 6 Flirting GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

No. 24 Illinois (beats Minnesota 24-16)

Excited Season 3 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

Michigan State (beat Wisconsin 34-28)

The Office GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Purdue (beat Nebraska 43-37)

Excited Season 4 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

Maryland (beat Indiana 38-33)

Sad The Office GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

No. 10 Penn State (lost 41-17 to Michigan)

Sad Season 3 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

Minnesota (lost 26-14 to No. 24 Illinois)

Season 8 Wtf GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

Wisconsin (lost 34-28 to Michigan State)

Awkward Season 3 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

Nebraska (lost 43-37 to Purdue)

Yawning Season 5 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

Indiana (lost 38-33 to Maryland)

Just Leave Me Alone Season 5 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

