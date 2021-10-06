Big Ten football Week 6 television schedule, key facts

Week 5 of the college football season is in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off of an explosive victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. They are hoping to keep that positive momentum going against their next Big Ten foe in the Maryland Terrapins, who are coming off a rough loss in which they lost their top playmaking wide receiver.

There is no doubt that the most impressive victory from a Big Ten team last weekend was from the Iowa Hawkeyes who destroyed Maryland, but the Michigan Wolverines also looked impressive as well as the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Among the Big ten teams that looked rough include Maryland, the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Wisconsin Badgers. If enjoyed last week’s Big Ten football action, there’s more on tap. Let’s dive into the schedule for Week 6.

Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Marcus Hooker (23) defends wide receiver Sam Wiglusz (82) during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 9, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EDT

TV | Fox

Impress your friends

Ohio State has only played Maryland six times in history and all six times occurred while the Terrapins were in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are undefeated against Maryland with the average margin of victory being 36 points.

Michigan State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Adam Korsak of Rutgers punts the ball in the first half as Temple played Rutgers in the season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021.

Temple Played Rutgers In The Season Opener At Shi Stadium In Piscataway Nj On September 4 2021

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 9, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

Story continues

The Rutgers victory over Michigan State last year was Greg Schiano’s first victory since returning as the Scarlet Knights head coach. Rutgers won on the road 38-27 thanks to seven takeaways, which was their highest amount since joining the conference. This victory also marked the end of a six-game losing streak as the Scarlet Knights dominated and never trailed to the Spartans.

Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

University of Wisconsin Badgers football’s Jake Ferguson (84) makes a 23-yard reception against Michigan during their game Saturday, October 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Michigan won the game 38-17. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 9, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The last time Wisconsin visited Illinois was in 2019 and they wasted a 13 point lead in the third quarter, losing 24-23. This loss ended the Badgers’ nine-game winning streak over the Fighting Illini, which was the longest streak for either team in the series.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Iowa Hawkeyes

Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker (1) reacts after pass coverage from himself and Daequan Hardy prevents Auburn from completing a third-down pass in the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 9, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. EDT

TV | Fox

Impress your friends

The last time Penn State visited Iowa in 2019, the Nittany Lions won and extended their win streak in the series to six games. Penn State won 17-12 after converting 10 of 19 third downs and turning two turnovers into ten points.

Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska’s Connor Culp (33) reacts after missing a field goal attempt during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Oklahoma won 23-16. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday October 9, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EDT

TV | ABC

Impress your friends

Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, the series between these two is tied at 2-2.

1

1