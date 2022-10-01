Big Ten football Week 5 schedule with key facts

The 2022 college football season is in full swing and Week 5 is among us. I am trying to schedule out my television schedule and thought that you might need some help as well. The Big Ten has a full slate of games with seven contests and it features nothing but conference action, which are my favorite type of games.

The Big Ten features key match-ups like the Illinois Fighting Illini against the Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan Wolverines against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Purdue Boilermakers against the Minnesota Gophers. While all our eyes will be on the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, it is still good to know how the rest of the Big Ten plays out this week.

Illinois Fighting Illini at Wisconsin Badgers

Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

This game kicks off at noon on the Big Ten Network and it is interesting to note that the home team is 4-2 in the last six contests in this series.

Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan

This game kicks off at noon on FOX and Michigan currently leads the series by 28 wins, but the Wolverines are only 6-2 against Iowa since 2002.

Purdue Boilermakers at Minnesota Gophers

Pufaufb92422 Am16877

This game kicks off at noon on ESPN 2 and it should be noted that Purdue is just 6-5 against Big Ten West teams the last two years.

Michigan State Spartans at Maryland Terrapins

Msu 092422 Kd 3178

This game kicks off at 3:30 PM on FS1 and Michigan is currently 10-2 against Maryland overall.

Northwestern Wildcats at Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

This game kicks off 3:30 PM on ESPN and Penn State is 7-2 against Northwestern since 2005.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

This game kicks off at 3:30 PM on the Big Ten Network. Ohio State is 8-0 against Rutgers.

Indiana Hoosiers at Nebraska Huskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

This game kicks off at 7:30 PM on the Big Ten Network. Nebraska is 0-4 coming off a bye since the hiring of Scott Frost.

