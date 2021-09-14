Big Ten football Week 3 television schedule

Week 2 of the college football season is in the books. We’ll try our best to move on from the disparaging loss by Ohio State to an Oregon Ducks team missing their best defensive player.

Plenty of Big Ten teams looked extremely impressive including Iowa, Purdue, and Penn State. Others, not so much. Illinois continued its downward trend, and Minnesota struggled against Miami (OH). Some stars even emerged like Blake Corum from Michigan, Payton Thorne at Michigan State, and David Bell at Purdue.

Let’s take a look into Week 3 and break down the television schedules and times for each contest so you can set the DVR, or clear the calendar with you your favorite beverage, and some food that’s probably not the healthiest choice.

Maryland Terrapins at Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) catches a pass in front of Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9:00 P.M. EDT TV | Fox Sports 1

Impress your friends

These teams only have one prior meeting. In 2018, Maryland was phenomenal scoring a school record of 63-points against a Big Ten opponent. The Terps also outgained Illinois 712 yards to 493. The final score was 63-33.

Michigan State Spartans at Miami Hurricanes

Michigan State's Matt Allen, center, and the offensive line work out during the opening day of fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, on the MSU campus in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. EDT TV | ABC

Impress your friends

Miami is 4-0 against Michigan State, but the last three victories were by a combined 14 points. None of the victories were by more than six points.

Cincinnati Bearcats at Indiana Hoosiers

Sep 11, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) misses a pass against Idaho Vandals cornerback Marcus Harris (11) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Indiana won 56-14. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. EDT TV | ESPN

Impress your friends

Indiana has won that last four in the series against Cincinnati and is 9-3-2 overall against the Bearcats. The Hoosiers have won seven of the past nine meetings that have taken place in Bloomington.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Oklahoma Sooners

Nebraska placekicker Connor Culp (33) kicks during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. EDT TV | FOX

Impress your friends

The last time these two programs met was when Oklahoma won in the Big 12 Championship game in 2010, 23-20. This will be the first meeting since they were Big 12 rivals.

Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Wolverines

Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) leaves the field after the game against the Washington Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. EDT TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

These two programs met during their season openers in 2005 and Michigan won that lone meeting 33-17.

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 7, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) forces a fumble against Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Coran Taylor (7) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. EDT TV | Pac-12 Network

Impress your friends

The last meeting between these programs was a 21-20 Colorado victory in 1992. Minnesota is 0-3 against the Buffaloes all-time.

Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:30 P.M. EDT TV | NBC

Impress your friends

The last time Purdue won in this series was in 2007. The Boilermakers have lost the last seven. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time this series 56-26-2.

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Adam Korsak of Rutgers punts the ball in the first half as Temple played Rutgers in the season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 P.M. EDT TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The last meeting between these two programs was in 1973 with Rutgers winning 24-7. The Scarlet Knights lead the all-time series 15-13-3.

Kent State Golden Flashes at Iowa Hawkeyes

Sep 4, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs the ball after a catch against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 P.M. EDT TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

Kent State has visited Iowa twice and has gotten stomped both times. In 2001, the Hawkeyes won 51-0, and in 2004 they won 39-7.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) and Ohio State Buckeyes safety Marcus Hooker (23) head out of the locker room against Minnesota Golden Gophers in Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 P.M. EDT TV | FS1

Impress your friends

The only previous meeting between these two programs was in 2016, with Ohio State winning 48-3.

Northwestern Wildcats at Duke Blue Devils

Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats safety Brandon Joseph (16) runs back a punt against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. EDT TV | ACC Network

Impress your friends

This series is tied at 10-1 all-time.

Auburn Tigers at Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) attempts to tackle Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Isaiah Williams (1) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 56-21. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 7:30 P.M. EDT TV | ABC

Impress your friends

This all-time series is tied at 1-1.

