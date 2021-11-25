Big Ten football Week 13 television schedule, key facts

The Ohio State Buckeyes are now ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings after an extremely impressive demolishing of the Michigan State Spartans, 56-7. It seems the path is clear to enter the invitational as long as they can do away with the Michigan Wolverines this weekend and whoever they play in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Big Ten looked very impressive last week with the Ohio State Buckeyes proving themselves against the Michigan State Spartans. The Purdue Boilermakers also rebounded nicely against the Northwestern Wildcats, and the Penn State Nittany Lions looked solid against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Let’s dive into the new match-ups this weekend.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum battles Illinois junior defensive lineman Calvin Avery during a drive in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Details

Date & Time | Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 1:30 EST

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Hawkeyes are currently in the middle of the series record, six-straight victories, but four of those wins were by just a single score and the average margin of victory is five points per game.

Maryland Terrapins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights placeholder Adam Korsak (94) pats teammate and placekicker Valentino Ambrosio (1) on the helmet after a field goal in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at noon EST

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

Hopefully, this game will be as exciting as last season’s version as it featured seven lead changes. The Scarlet Knights tied the game with a field goal as time expired and hit another field goal in overtime for the win.

Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs around Michigan State Spartans safety Xavier Henderson (3) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at noon EST

TV | Fox

Impress your friends

The Buckeyes are behind in the series overall at 51-58-6 and the Wolverines are the only Big Ten opponent in which this is the case for the Buckeyes. With that said, Ohio State has dominated as of late winning 15 of the last 16 and this includes a Buckeye record longest streak of eight victories.

Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers

Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 3:30 EST

TV | Fox Sports 1

Impress your friends

The battle for the Old Oaken Bucket is back on! Last year was the first year without the rivalry since 1919.

Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini

Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph (16) tackles Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 3:30 EST

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Wildcats have dominated the Fighting Illini lately as they have won the last six contests, which is currently the longest streak that Northwestern has had in this series.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan State Spartans

Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Brandon Smith (12) attempts to tackle Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 3:30 EST

TV | ABC

Impress your friends

This series sits at a tie at 17-17-1, but the Nittany Lions have been on a roll winning the last two.

Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) completes a pass during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 35-28.

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 4:00 EST

TV | Fox

Impress your friends

The Badgers currently hold the lead in this series at 62-60-8, but have won 16 of the last 17 in the series and eight straight when the game is in Minnesota.

