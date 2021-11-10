Big Ten football Week 11 television schedule, key facts

Here we are at week 11 of the college football season and although the Ohio State Buckeyes are right in the thick of the College Football Playoff race, they have not looked very impressive the last couple of weeks. Ohio State was in a dog fight with the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week and was only able to come away with a 26-17 win.

Overall it was a rough week for the tough guys of the Big Ten as the Minnesota Golden Gophers lost to an underwhelming Illinois Fighting Illini team, the Michigan State Spartans were the next victim of the Purdue Boilermakers, and the Iowa Hawkeyes were too close to comfort against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Now that we have recapped week ten let’s dive into week 11!

Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at noon EDT

TV | ABC

Impress your friends

This series is interesting because the Nittany Lions have dominated as of late by winning seven of the last 11, but the Wolverines lead the series overall at 14-10.

Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Julius Turner (50) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at noon EDT

TV | ESPN 2

Impress your friends

The home team was won each contest over the last four meetings and is 6-2 in the last eight contests.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Indiana Hoosiers

Oct 2, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) walks off the field after suffering an injury during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at noon EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Hoosiers have actually won the last five in a row and are 5-2 overall in this series.

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) celebrate after the touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 3:30 EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Hawkeyes own the Golden Gophers as they currently own their longest streak over Minnesota at six straight wins.

Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) and defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) make their way through fans that stormed the field following the 33-24 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 3:30 EDT

TV | ABC

Impress your friends

The last time these two programs met was in 2018 and the Buckeyes won the stat sheet with more first downs (29-26), more yards with 546-539, and Ohio State was only at -1 in turnovers. But the Boilermakers snapped the Buckeyes’ 12 game win streak with a blowout win, 49-20.

Maryland Terrapins at Michigan State Spartans

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 4:00 EDT

TV | Fox

Impress your friends

The Spartans currently hold a three-game win streak in this series and have deiminated the matchup since the Terrapins have joined the Big Ten at 5-1. They have a 9-2 overall advantage.

