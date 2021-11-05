Big Ten football Week 10 television schedule, key facts

Believe it or not, it’s already Week 10 and the first week of the College Football Playoff rankings already make no sense. But we digress.

Week 9 is in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes earned a close win over a motivated and talented Penn State ball club, and now it’s time to move onto Nebraska.

It is a shame Penn State lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini, because it really is a good team and has proved that against other good opponents. But all that will be remembered of their season now is this skid right before James Franklin’s voluntary departure (wink, wink). The Wisconsin Badgers also had a great showing, really giving it to the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights showed how tough they could be against Illinois.

What will another week in the heartland have in store for us all? The following is the Big Ten Week 10 schedule.

Ohio State Buckeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs between Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Brandon Smith (12) and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at noon EDT

TV | Fox

Impress your friends

The Buckeyes dominate this series. They are 8-1 and have won the last six by an average margin of 34.5 points.

Illinois Fighting Illini at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct. 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) in the first half at Ryan Field. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at noon EDT

TV | ESPN 2

Impress your friends

Last year the Golden Gophers were all gas and no brakes against the Fighting Illini. They scored the first 21 points on their way to a 41-14 blowout, outgaining Illinois 541-287 yards, earning 30 first downs compared to just 14. Mohamed Ibrahim accounted for 224 yards and four touchdowns.

Michigan State Spartans at Purdue Boilermakers

Michigan State’s Matt Allen, right, and Sparty celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Trophy after beating Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 3:30 EDT

TV | ABC

Impress your friends

The Spartans have dominated this series lately, winning the last eight — the longest streak in the history of this series.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Maryland Terrapins

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Brandon Smith (12) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 3:30 EDT

TV | Fox Sports 1

Impress your friends

Another series with lopsided results, the Nittany Lions have owned the Terrapins, leading this series, 40-3-1. They are 14-1 at home. The only loss Penn State has suffered at home to Maryland was in 1961.

Wisconsin Badgers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scores a touchdown as the offensive surges during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Iowa 27-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 3:30 EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Badgers dominate this series. They have won all three meetings and the average margin of victory over the Scarlet Knights is 30 points per game.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Northwestern Wildcats

Oct. 16, 2021; Iowa City; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) holds the ball at the line of scrimmage against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 7 EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Hawkeyes lead the series over the Wildcats, 51-28-3, but they have lost four of the last five.

Indiana Hooisers at Michigan Wolverines

Oct. 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 7:30 EDT

TV | Fox

Impress your friends

Last year the Hoosiers ended a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines when they beat Michigan, 38-21. Indiana has lost 39 of the last 40 in this series though.

