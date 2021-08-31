Big Ten football Week 1 television schedule

Week zero of the college football season is in the books and we saw Scott Frost make himself a case to be the first Big Ten coach to be canned. Nebraska got embarrassed by Illinois, but now we are moving onto Week 1 of the college football season and we have a healthy slate of Big Ten football that starts on Thursday.

With nine Big Ten games coming up this week, we wanted to provide the schedule, station, and spread for all the games in the heartland so you can dial them up and watch football all day long with copious amounts of meat products and your favorite beverage.

That’s how we do it anyway.

Temple Owls at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers' Olakunle Fatukasi celebrates after recovering a fumble by Michigan State's Jayden Reed during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The Details

Date & Time | Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 6:30 PM TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Scarlet Knights have won the last four in this series and lead the series overall 20-16.

Ohio State Buckeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Ohio State receivers Garrett Wilson (5) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba talk during training camp. Credit: USA TODAY Sports network

The Details

Date & Time | Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. EDT TV | FOX

Impress your friends

The Buckeyes have not lost in Minnesota since 1981 and have won the last 11 against the Golden Gophers. In addition to winning 39 of the last 42 games against Minnesota, Ohio State leads this series 45-7.

Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the second quarter of the Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The Details

Date & Time | Friday, September 3, 2021, at 9:00 PM TV | ESPN

Impress your friends

This was the Wildcats' only regular-season loss last season when the Spartans won 29-20. Michigan State was able to earn three turnovers in the fourth quarter last year in a roller coaster game. The Spartans take an early lead 17-0 before losing that lead and trailing 20-17, before again taking the lead and stealing the win.

Fordham Rams at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) goes up to attempt to intercept a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz passes during practice Friday, August 13, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM TV | FOX

Impress your friends

The Nittany Lions have won four in a row against the Badgers.

Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan Wolverines

Michigan defensive lineman Christopher Hinton, left, celebrates a tackle against Penn State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM TV | ESPN

Impress your friends

The Wolverines dominate this series as they are undefeated at 7-0 with an average margin of victory of 27 points per game.

Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Dec 5, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) and defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald (31) break up the pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 3:30 PM TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

This season will make back-to-back seasons that the Hoosiers have opened the season with Big Ten opponents, the first time since 1981 and 1982.

West Virginia Mountaineers at Maryland Terrapins

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) catches a pass in front of Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 3:30 PM TV | ESPN

Impress your friends

The Terrapins have not defeated the Mountaineers at home since they won 34-7 in 2003. Maryland has lost nine of the last ten against West Virginia.

Oregon State Beavers at Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Bimel Practice Complex in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM TV | FS1

Impress your friends

The only time these two programs met was in 1967 and the Boilermakers lost 22-14.

UTSA Roadrunners at Illinois Fighting Illini

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) throws a pass in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

This will mark the first-ever meeting for the two programs.

