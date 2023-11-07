Big Ten football tiebreaker: Who wins if Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State tie division?

Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State could be on a collision course to the top of the Big Ten East.

As Michigan prepares to face Penn State on Saturday, a possibility remains that the Wolverines, Nittany Lions and Buckeyes could tie at the top of the division.

If there were a three-way tie at the top of the division, would Ohio State be heading to the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis?

Here's a look at the Big Ten East tiebreaker scenarios.

How would there be a 3-way tie?

Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State each have the chance to end the regular season 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten.

And while each team has three games to go, the scenario that leads to the tiebreaker is specific.

After losing to Ohio State 20-12 Oct. 21 in Columbus, Penn State would have to win out, which would give Michigan its first loss of the 2023 season. And with one Wolverines loss, Michigan would have to beat Ohio State in Ann Arbor Nov. 25 after the Buckeyes' wins against Michigan State and Minnesota to give each of these three one loss.

What is the tiebreaker?

In the Big Ten, a three-team tiebreaker can be determined by as many as six steps, according to conference rules:

The records of the three teams are compared based on winning percentage in games between the tied teams.

The records of the three teams are compared based on winning percentage within the division.

The records of the three teams are compared against the next highest-place teams in the division in order of finish.

The records of the three teams are compared based on winning percentage against all common conference opponents.

The records of the three teams are compared based on the best cumulative conference winning percentage of non-divisional opponents.

The records of the three teams are compared against the highest placed non-divisional teams.

If each team remains tied after these six steps, the team with the best overall winning percentage will be deemed the winner of the division. If still tied, the team will be chosen at random.

What does tiebreaker mean for Ohio State?

As of now, a tiebreaker between Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan would leave the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship game.

The fifth Big Ten tiebreaker compares each of the three teams based on the best cumulative conference winning percentage of non-divisional opponents.

Heading into Saturday, Penn State's Big Ten West schedule of Illinois, Iowa and Northwestern has combined for a record of 8-10 in conference play, giving the Nittany Lions an advantage over Michigan (Nebraska, Minnesota, Purdue) at 7-13, and Ohio State (Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota) at 7-13.

