Big Ten football teams ranked by returning offensive production

We’re still months away from the start of Ohio State and the rest of college football breaking the seal on another fantastic year, but if you follow us, you know by now that we like to talk about football any day we can throw a dart on a calendar. In fact, we’re always projecting ahead and we’re not the only ones for a football-crazed nation.

One of the things that often determine which teams have a shot at some really special things is the experience and returning production on a team. At a place like Ohio State, there’s always young talent to be next to come off the football assembly line, but returning talent and experience matters. Last season for instance, the Buckeyes were one of the youngest teams in the country, and while there still could have been a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance with a break here or there, it didn’t happen.

Now, fast forward to next year, and the same Ohio State team returns a bit more. There is always some turnover, but the Buckeyes will be more experienced in key spots than they were last year. But how does OSU stack up with the rest of the Big Ten? Which teams have the most returning production?

We’ll focus on the defensive side of the ball later, but for now, we’re going to look at the offensive side first and rank each Big Ten football team based on returning production thanks to the folks at ESPN (subscription required).

And to get it out of the way, this is all derived from a formulaic equation that resident ESPN analytics expert Bill Connelly has devised that takes into account returning production from several yards and snaps across offensive position groups.

Off we go.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field after the loss against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

51% (No. 108 nationally)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

What Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said about Ohio State postgame

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) looks onto the field during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

57% (No. 92 nationally)

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

63% (No. 73 nationally)

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half of action Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

65% (No. 70 nationally)

Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

65% (No. 69 nationally)

Purdue Boilermakers

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

68% (No. 59 nationally)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named semifinalist for Maxwell Award

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls an audible against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

70% (No. 53 nationally)

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

71% (No. 52 nationally)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Behind enemy lines with Nittany Lions Wire

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

71% (No. 51 nationally)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WATCH: What Rutgers HC Greg Schiano said about Ohio State postgame

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

74% (No. 40 nationally)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck motions during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

80% (No. 27 nationally)

Maryland Terrapins

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

83% (No. 18 nationally)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) celebrate after the touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

84% (No. 16 nationally)

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan QB Cade McNamara 'looking to take advantage of Ohio State'

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks on before making a pass against Western Michigan during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Offense Returning Production for 2022

87% (No. 13 nationally)

