Big Ten football teams ranked by returning defensive production

We’re still months away from the start of Ohio State and the rest of college football breaking the seal on another fantastic year, but if you follow us, you know by now that we like to talk about football any day we can throw a dart on a calendar. In fact, we’re always projecting ahead and we’re not the only ones for a football-crazed nation.

One of the things that often determine which teams have a shot at some really special things is the experience and returning production on a team. At a place like Ohio State, there’s always young talent to be next to come off the football assembly line, but returning talent and experience matters. Last season for instance, the Buckeyes were one of the youngest teams in the country, and while there still could have been a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance with a break here or there, it didn’t happen.

Now, fast forward to next year, and the same Ohio State team returns a bit more. There is always some turnover, but the Buckeyes will be more experienced in key spots than they were last year. But how does OSU stack up with the rest of the Big Ten? Which teams have the most returning production?

We’ve already focused on the offensive side of the ball, and now we’re going to look at the defensive side to rank each Big Ten football team based on returning production thanks to the folks at ESPN (subscription required).

And just for understanding, this is all derived from a formulaic equation that resident ESPN analytics expert Bill Connelly has devised that takes into account returning production from total tackles and snaps across defensive position groups.

Let’s get after it.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23) and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

43% (No. 124 nationally)

Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

51% (No. 114 nationally)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

57% (No. 103 nationally)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 28, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost heads onto the field prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

57% (No. 101 nationally)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads the Minnesota Golden Gophers onto the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

59% (No. 97 nationally)

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin’s Jack Sanborn (57) and Wisconsin’s Noah Burks (41) bring down Indiana’s David Ellis (10) on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Indiana won the game, 14-6. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

58% (No. 94 nationally)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) shakes off a tackle by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Deion Jennings (17) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

61% (No. 90 nationally)

Maryland Terrapins

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley looks on during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

61% (No. 86 nationally)

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

64% (No. 78 nationally)

Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald on the sideline during the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

65% (No. 74 nationally)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

67% (No. 66 nationally)

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to players on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

72% (No. 41 nationally)

Michigan State Spartans

Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

79% (No. 23 nationally)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates a sack by linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV (21) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Defense Returning Production for 2022

82% (No. 13 nationally)

