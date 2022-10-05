Each Big Ten football team’s Week 5 summed up with a GIF

This has been a wonky Big Ten football season, hasn’t it?

Sure, Ohio State and Michigan are humming along nicely and look to be the standard bearers. But two head coach firings in season from a conference known for its stability and patience is just something we don’t see around these parts.

Factor in the disappointing seasons from Michigan State, Nebraska and Wisconsin (throw Northwestern in there as well) and this has been anything but a steady season in the Big Ten.

So check out the week that was around the Big Ten summed up in gif-form from ‘Curb Your Enthusiam.’ We promise you it will be pretty, pretty good.

No. 3 Ohio State (beat Rutgers 49-10)

Explanation: Ohio State did what was expected and put together a thoroughly impressive performance.

No. 4 Michigan (beat Iowa 27-14)

Explanation: This was a good, solid performance from Michigan against an overall solid Iowa. Pretty? No. But this is a good Wolverines team that can grind out results.

No. 11 Penn State (beat Northwestern 17-7)

Explanation: Much like those who hoard Purell, this was a bit unacceptable from Penn State. Sloppy play, even in sloppy conditions, left many fans feeling Penn State has underperformed this past weekend.

No. 21 Minnesota (lost 20-10 to Purdue)

Explanation: Well, Minnesota is a Big Ten Championship Game caliber team, not after Saturday’s dour showing.

Maryland (beat Michigan State 27-13)

Explanation: The Terrapins are playing with house money right now. Leon knows it.

Nebraska (beat Indiana 35-21)

Explanation: This finally looked like the Nebraska team that was getting so much buzz in August. Perfect? No. But better for sure.

Illinois (beat Wisconsin 34-10)

Explanation: Is Illinois a division contender? This year, yes. Still not an elite team but don’t sleep on the job Bret Bielema is doing.

Rutgers (lost to No.3 Ohio State 49-10)

Explanation: Rutgers showed a lot of heart at Ohio State but the end product isn’t there yet. Lots of chatter about that fake punt moment though.

Iowa (lost 27-14 to No. 4 Michigan)

Explanation: Iowa just doesn’t seem able to get there this year.

Northwestern (lost 17-7 to No. 11 Penn State)

Explanation: New stadium. New stadium. New stadium. New stadium. New stadium.

Purdue (beat No. 21 Minnesota)

Explanation: But where was this Purdue team the previous month of the season?

Michigan State (lost 27-13 to Maryland)

Explanation: The fall from last year to this season is difficult to understand in East Lansing.

Indiana (lost to Nebraska 35-21)

Explanation: Is Tom Allen on the hot seat yet?

Wisconsin (lost to Illinois 34-10)

Explanation: The surprise firing of Paul Chryst really shouldn’t be a shock. Wisconsin has been trending down for 18 months.

