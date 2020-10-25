Big Ten football standings 2020: Where Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State stack up

Big Ten football standings for the 2020 season, updated each week.
It's an eight-game season with conference games only, plus a ninth game called Big Ten Champions Week on the weekend of Dec. 19, featuring East vs. West matchups based on the standings (E1 vs. W1 — conference title game, E2 vs. W2, E3 vs. W3, E4 vs. W4, E5 vs. W5, E6 vs. W6, E7 vs. W7).
Here's how Ohio State football, Michigan football, Michigan State football and the rest of the league is faring (and here's the full Big Ten schedule for the season).
BIG TEN EAST DIVISION
TEAM RECORD
Ohio State 1-0
Rutgers 1-0
Indiana 1-0
Michigan
Maryland
Penn State 0-1
Michigan State 0-1
BIG TEN WEST DIVISION
TEAM RECORD
Wisconsin 1-0
Purdue 1-0
Minnesota
Northwestern
Illinois 0-1
Nebraska 0-1
Iowa 0-1
