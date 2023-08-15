Big Ten Football social media account isn’t completely honest

College football is almost back, so social media accounts have taken to counting down the days. The Big Ten Football account is among them, and it decided a highlight of former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson was in order since he wore No. 16, and we’re 16 days away from the season beginning. The only problem was the post was worded in a misleading way:

While Robinson arguably had his best college game against Notre Dame that night and also was great against the Irish the year before, the same can’t be said for his final game in the rivalry. When the Irish and Wolverines met in South Bend in 2012, Robinson was awful. He threw a career-high four interceptions and had two fumbles, losing one of them, and the Irish won, 13-6.

I should know of Robinson’s awfulness that night because it’s the only Notre Dame football game I’ve attended to date. If you somehow don’t believe me, I think I’ve found the perfect video to illustrate the point of this post:

So again, while the Big Ten Football account isn’t completely wrong in it’s post, it isn’t completely right either. Whoever is running it probably should check their facts next time or at least not ignore them. There surely had to be a better way to praise Robinson.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire