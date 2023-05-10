Is their a Big Ten football scheduling shakeup on the way?

In what is likely to be welcome news for Big Ten programs like Rutgers football, the conference might well be ready to scrap the requirement that its member teams play a Power Five program annually.

According to the Action Network’s Greg McMurphy, the Big Ten might be set to waive the mandate that its member institutions play at least one Power 5 opponent each year.

In McMurphy’s reporting, he cites a source in saying that “The Big Ten is ‘strongly considering’ removing its requirement for league teams to play a Power 5 nonconference team, starting in 2024.”

Since Greg Schiano’s return to Rutgers football, the ACC has featured into the Power 5 scheduling for the program. All three opponents from the ACC have ties to Rutgers dating back to the Big East days.

In 2021, Rutgers beat Syracuse on the road in their second game of the season. Last year, they won at Boston College in their season opener.

This year, Rutgers hosts Virginia Tech in the third game of the season.

For a program like Ohio State, this certainly frees up the Buckeyes to have some flexibility during seasons when they play at Michigan to better pad their schedule.

This news is fantastic for Big Ten programs, especially in the East Division. Given that the conference is one of the best in college football (and arguably might be the best), the requirement to schedule a Power Five opponent hurt a number of programs and their ability to gain bowl eligibility.

Given the juggernaut that the division is with two top-four programs last year and three teams in the top seven of the final AP Top 25 Poll, any type of relief is important for the second and third-tier schools in the division.

As McMurphy notes, there is still a lot to be worked out:

“Even though the Big Ten is expected to remove its Power 5 nonconference opponent requirement starting in 2024, each Big Ten school already has scheduled a Power 5 nonconference opponent in at least three of the four seasons between 2024-27. “What’s unknown is whether or not those Big Ten schools will keep those future Power 5 nonconference opponents or adjust their future schedules by playing fewer Power 5 teams out of conference.”

