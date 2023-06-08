CHICAGO − With USC and UCLA set to join the Big Ten Conference in 2024, the league announced a new scheduling model on Thursday.

No longer will there be divisions, as has been the case since 2011 when Nebraska joined the conference.

The Big Ten will instead use what is called the Flex Protect Plus model.

In the Flex Protect Plus format, schools have protected and rotating opponents. Each league member will play nine intraconference games per season, with teams playing every other conference opponent at least twice in a four-year period, once at each team's home stadium.

Purdue's protected rivalries will be Indiana and Illinois, meaning battles for the Old Oaken Bucket and Cannon traveling trophies, respectively, will remain annual matchups.

Purdue's 2024 Big Ten schedule has home games against Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and USC and the Boilermakers will travel to Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

In 2025, Purdue will host Big Ten games against Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio State. The Boilermakers will travel to Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers and UCLA.

USC's most recent trip to Purdue was in 1976 and Purdue will make its first trip to the Rose Bowl stadium when it plays UCLA in 2025 since the Boilermakers competed in the 2001 Rose Bowl game.

Future days and times for the 2024 and '25 matchups will be scheduled at a later date.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: How Big Ten football scheduling model affects Purdue