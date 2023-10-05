Big Ten football schedule release: Michigan's 2024 slate looks absolutely loaded

Michigan football now knows its 2024 conference opponents and let's just say, the schedule appears a bit tougher than this season.

The Big Ten announced the conference football matchups for the next five years on Thursday afternoon; it needed to re-schedule from its previously announced "flex-protect plus" model with the addition of Oregon and Washington into the league. Wouldn't you know it, both appear on U-M's schedule in year one.

The same is true about USC. In fact, the only new addition to the conference the Wolverines will not see in the first season of realignment is UCLA, and of course, it will see its protected rivals, Michigan State and Ohio State, who the Wolverines will play every season.

Dates are still to be determined, but here's how it breaks down:

The 2024 home league opponents: Oregon, USC, Michigan State, Northwestern and Minnesota.

The 2024 away league opponents: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State and Washington.

For Michigan, this is in addition to a non-conference schedule that includes Fresno State and Texas. Add it all up, and of the 12 teams on U-M's schedule next season, five (OSU, USC, Oregon, Washington and Texas) are currently ranked in the top 10, while Fresno State is also in the top 25.

Looking ahead just a bit, the Wolverines get their first trip to Los Angeles when they travel to the Coliseum to take on the Trojans sometime in 2025. Washington also comes to Ann Arbor that year, the only non-traditional Big Ten team on the home slate.

Michigan's first matchup with UCLA comes at home in 2026, before the maize and blue return the trip to the Rose Bowl in 2027. U-M also won't see Penn State for either of the next two seasons; Michigan's next matchiup with the Nittany Lions is slated for Ann Arbor in the 2026 season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Big Ten schedule release: Michigan football's 2024 slate looks loaded