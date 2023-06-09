Big Ten football schedule: every team’s common opponents in 2024, 2025
When the 2024 and 2025 Big Ten football schedule format was announced on Thursday, people around the conference responded positively.
The format is called “flex protect plus,” referring to the reality that some teams will have more protected games than others. It’s not an equal number of protected games for each Big Ten school. That number is flexible for the 16 member schools, USC and UCLA included.
Iowa, for instance, has three protected (annual) opponents: Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.
Penn State, on the other hand, has zero protected games. USC and UCLA have one protected game when they play each other.
One reason for protecting some games but not others is that some schools (Iowa) wanted more protected games, while other schools (Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State) don’t have natural rivals and therefore don’t need to have annual opponents.
The other big reason for this format is that it enables Big Ten schools to play the 15 other Big Ten schools at least once every two years, but without locking in long-distance travel commitments. That’s something the Big Ten had to think about with USC and UCLA in the fold.
One product of this “flex protect plus” schedule for 2024 and 2025 is that six opponents will rotate between 2024 and 2025. Six in one year, six others in the next. That represents 12 of the 15 schools each school will play in a two-year span.
Three other Big Ten opponents will be common opponents for both 2024 and 2025. That gets us to 15 opponents in two years.
We have collected the so-called “two-play opponents” for each Big Ten program. “Two-play opponents” is just a fancy name for those three common opponents Big Ten football schools will play in both 2024 and 2025.
Here they are:
UCLA BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
UCLA plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Nebraska
Rutgers
USC
ILLINOIS BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Illinois plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Northwestern
MICHIGAN BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Michigan plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Maryland
Ohio State
NORTHWESTERN BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Northwestern plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Illinois
Ohio State
Purdue
RUTGERS BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Rutgers plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Maryland
Penn State
UCLA
INDIANA BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Indiana plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Maryland
Michigan State
Purdue
MICHIGAN STATE BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Michigan State plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Indiana
Michigan
Penn State
OHIO STATE BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Ohio State plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Illinois
Michigan
Northwestern
IOWA BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Iowa plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Minnesota
Nebraska
Wisconsin
MINNESOTA BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Minnesota plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Iowa
Nebraska
Wisconsin
PENN STATE BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Penn State plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Michigan State
Rutgers
USC
USC BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
USC plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Penn State
UCLA
Wisconsin
MARYLAND BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Maryland plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Indiana
Rutgers
Michigan
NEBRASKA BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Nebraska plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Iowa
Minnesota
UCLA
PURDUE BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Purdue plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Illinois
Indiana
Northwestern
WISCONSIN BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025
Wisconsin plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:
Iowa
Minnesota
USC
