Big Ten football schedule: every team’s common opponents in 2024, 2025

When the 2024 and 2025 Big Ten football schedule format was announced on Thursday, people around the conference responded positively.

The format is called “flex protect plus,” referring to the reality that some teams will have more protected games than others. It’s not an equal number of protected games for each Big Ten school. That number is flexible for the 16 member schools, USC and UCLA included.

Iowa, for instance, has three protected (annual) opponents: Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Penn State, on the other hand, has zero protected games. USC and UCLA have one protected game when they play each other.

One reason for protecting some games but not others is that some schools (Iowa) wanted more protected games, while other schools (Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State) don’t have natural rivals and therefore don’t need to have annual opponents.

The other big reason for this format is that it enables Big Ten schools to play the 15 other Big Ten schools at least once every two years, but without locking in long-distance travel commitments. That’s something the Big Ten had to think about with USC and UCLA in the fold.

One product of this “flex protect plus” schedule for 2024 and 2025 is that six opponents will rotate between 2024 and 2025. Six in one year, six others in the next. That represents 12 of the 15 schools each school will play in a two-year span.

Three other Big Ten opponents will be common opponents for both 2024 and 2025. That gets us to 15 opponents in two years.

We have collected the so-called “two-play opponents” for each Big Ten program. “Two-play opponents” is just a fancy name for those three common opponents Big Ten football schools will play in both 2024 and 2025.

Here they are:

UCLA BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) and tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) react after an iinterception against Southern California Trojans defensive end Korey Foreman (0) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Nebraska

Rutgers

USC

ILLINOIS BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Illinois plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

MICHIGAN BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates scoring a two point conversion against Purdue during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game against Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Michigan plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Maryland

Michigan State

Ohio State

NORTHWESTERN BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks the sidelines during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Illinois

Ohio State

Purdue

RUTGERS BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca observes warm up exercises before Rutgers University football spring practice at Marco Battaglia Practice Complex in Piscataway, NJ Tuesday April 11, 2023.

Rutgers plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Maryland

Penn State

UCLA

INDIANA BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Sep 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Stephen Carr (5) catches a pass for a touchdown under coverage from Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Deshawn Pace (20) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Maryland

Michigan State

Purdue

MICHIGAN STATE BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker waves at fans to celebrate their 37-33 win over Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Michigan State plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Indiana

Michigan

Penn State

OHIO STATE BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Ohio State plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Illinois

Michigan

Northwestern

IOWA BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Iowa assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Seth Wallace, left, and defensive coordinator Phil Parker react during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Minnesota

Nebraska

Wisconsin

MINNESOTA BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Jan 1, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players congratulate head coach PJ Fleck (sunglasses) after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Iowa

Nebraska

Wisconsin

PENN STATE BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts from the sideline during the second quarter against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Michigan State

Rutgers

USC

USC BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to players at the conclusion of the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

USC plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Penn State

UCLA

Wisconsin

MARYLAND BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Jan 28, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins football head coach Mike Locksley stands near the court before the basket ball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Indiana

Rutgers

Michigan

NEBRASKA BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Nebraska plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Iowa

Minnesota

UCLA

PURDUE BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Purdue plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Illinois

Indiana

Northwestern

WISCONSIN BIG TEN OPPONENTS IN 2024 AND 2025

Wisconsin plays these Big Ten teams in 2024 and 2025:

Iowa

Minnesota

USC

