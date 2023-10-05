Advertisement

Big Ten football schedule: Every home, away conference opponent for Michigan, MSU, more

Craig Meyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
The additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten turned a traditionally Midwestern conference into one whose reach stretches out to the West Coast and, in the process, raised any number of questions.

One of the biggest was how scheduling would work and what, if any, rivalries might be lost in a conference that was about to expand to 18 members. That question has now been at least partially answered.

The Big Ten released its conference-wide scheduling format Thursday for the next five seasons, from 2024-28, assigning opponents to each school for that time frame.

Next season, the conference will debut what it has dubbed as the “Flex Protect XVIII model,” which features a mixture of protected and rotating opponents for each member. The league will stick with a nine-game conference schedule and will have each school play every other conference opponent at least twice, once home and once away. Teams will play a given rotating opponent no more than three times in a five-year stretch.

As had been previously announced, the Big Ten will abandon its two-division format beginning in 2024, with the two teams with the best records meeting in the conference championship game.

The guaranteed annual protected matchups in the model are Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Iowa-Nebraska, Illinois-Northwestern, Indiana-Purdue, Illinois-Purdue, Iowa-Wisconsin, Iowa-Minnesota, Maryland-Rutgers, Oregon-Washington and UCLA-USC.

In a release, the Big Ten said that its scheduling efforts aimed to achieve an annual balance of travel, maintain control and flexibility as the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams beginning next season, and match teams up based on “historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends.”

Here’s a look at each Big Ten team’s opponents for the next five seasons:

Michigan future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at USC

  • 2025: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at Washington, at Wisconsin

  • 2026: Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Michigan State, at Penn State, at UCLA

  • 2027: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, at Illinois, at Ohio State, at Oregon, at Rutgers

  • 2028: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at USC

Michigan State future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at Rutgers

  • 2025: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, USC, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Penn State, at UCLA

  • 2026: Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at Washington

  • 2027: Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Rutgers, at Wisconsin

  • 2028: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, at Iowa, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Purdue, at USC

Ohio State future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Purdue

  • 2025: Illinois, Michigan, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at UCLA

  • 2026: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, USC, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Northwestern, at Oregon

  • 2027: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at USC

  • 2028: Illinois, Maryland, Penn State, UCLA, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Rutgers, at Washington, at Wisconsin

Penn State future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Minnesota, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Ohio State, at UCLA, at Washington

  • 2025: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, at Indiana, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Oregon

  • 2026: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington, at Minnesota, at Purdue, at Rutgers, at USC, at Wisconsin

  • 2027: Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Washington

  • 2028: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Oregon, at UCLA

Wisconsin future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, at Iowa, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Rutgers, at USC

  • 2025: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Washington, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Oregon

  • 2026: Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, USC, at Maryland, at Penn State, at Purdue, at UCLA

  • 2027: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, at Illinois, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at USC

  • 2028: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, at Iowa, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Washington

Iowa future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, at UCLA

  • 2025: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, at Nebraska, at Rutgers, at USC, at Wisconsin

  • 2026: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Washington

  • 2027: Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, USC, at Indiana, at Nebraska, at Oregon, at Wisconsin

  • 2028: Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Purdue, at USC

Minnesota future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, USC, at Illinois, at Michigan, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

  • 2025: Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Oregon

  • 2026: Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA, at Indiana, at Penn State, at Purdue, at Washington, at Wisconsin

  • 2027: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Nebraska, at USC

  • 2028: Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon, at Michigan State, at Ohio State, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

Nebraska future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Illinois, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at USC

  • 2025: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, USC, at Maryland, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at UCLA

  • 2026: Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Washington, at Illinois, at Iowa, at Michigan State, at Oregon, at Rutgers

  • 2027: Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Washington, at Wisconsin

  • 2028: Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Purdue, at USC

Indiana future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Washington

  • 2025: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, at Illinois, at Michigan State, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

  • 2026: Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers, Washington, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at USC

  • 2027: Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, USC, at Iowa, at Michigan, at Penn State, at Rutgers

  • 2028: Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Oregon, at Purdue, at Washington

Purdue future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Michigan State, at Ohio State, at Wisconsin

  • 2025: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Washington

  • 2026: Maryland, Minnesota, Washington, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Penn State, at UCLA

  • 2027: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, at Maryland, at Nebraska, at Ohio State, at Oregon

  • 2028: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Michigan State, at Rutgers, at USC

Northwestern future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Purdue, at Washington

  • 2025: Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA, at Illinois, at Nebraska, at Penn State, at USC

  • 2026: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, at Minnesota, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, at Oregon

  • 2027: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington, at Illinois, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

  • 2028: Illinois, Indiana, USC, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Washington

Illinois future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at Penn State, at Rutgers

  • 2025: Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC, at Indiana, at Purdue, at Wisconsin, at Washington

  • 2026: Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at UCLA

  • 2027: Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Purdue, at USC

  • 2028: Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, at Indian, at Iowa, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at Rutgers

Maryland future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, at Iowa, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Rutgers, at USC

  • 2025: Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Washington

  • 2026: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, USC, at Illinois, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

  • 2027: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, at Minnesota, at Oregon, at Purdue, at USC

  • 2028: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Rutgers, at Washington

Rutgers future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC, at Illinois, at Minnesota, at UCLA, at Washington, at Wisconsin

  • 2025: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Oregon, at Penn State

  • 2026: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at USC

  • 2027: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA, at Maryland, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Washington

  • 2028: Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, at Illinois, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Purdue, at UCLA

USC future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Washington at UCLA

  • 2025: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern UCLA, at Illinois, at Nebraska, at Oregon at Purdue

  • 2026: Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington at Indiana, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at Wisconsin at UCLA

  • 2027: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, UCLA, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Ohio State at Washington

  • 2028: Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State Purdue, at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Oregon at UCLA

UCLA future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, USC, at Nebraska, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at Washington

  • 2025: Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Washington, at Indiana, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at USC

  • 2026: Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Oregon

  • 2027: Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, at Illinois, at Iowa, at Purdue, at USC, at Wisconsin

  • 2028: Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, USC, at Nebraska, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at Washington

Oregon future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Michigan, Purdue, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Ohio State, at Washington

  • 2025: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, at Indiana, at Minnesota, at USC, at Wisconsin

  • 2026: Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at UCLA, at Washington

  • 2027: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, Washington, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Penn State, at Purdue

  • 2028: Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Michigan State, at Rutgers, at USC, at Washington

Washington future Big Ten schedule

  • 2024: Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, at Michigan, at Northwestern, at UCLA, at USC

  • 2025: Maryland, Michigan, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Ohio State, at Oregon, at Purdue, at Rutgers

  • 2026: Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, USC, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Minnesota, at Penn State

  • 2027: Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at Oregon, at USC

  • 2028: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, at Michigan, at Northwestern, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

