Big Ten football schedule: Every home, away conference opponent for Michigan, MSU, more

The additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten turned a traditionally Midwestern conference into one whose reach stretches out to the West Coast and, in the process, raised any number of questions.

One of the biggest was how scheduling would work and what, if any, rivalries might be lost in a conference that was about to expand to 18 members. That question has now been at least partially answered.

The Big Ten released its conference-wide scheduling format Thursday for the next five seasons, from 2024-28, assigning opponents to each school for that time frame.

Next season, the conference will debut what it has dubbed as the “Flex Protect XVIII model,” which features a mixture of protected and rotating opponents for each member. The league will stick with a nine-game conference schedule and will have each school play every other conference opponent at least twice, once home and once away. Teams will play a given rotating opponent no more than three times in a five-year stretch.

As had been previously announced, the Big Ten will abandon its two-division format beginning in 2024, with the two teams with the best records meeting in the conference championship game.

🏈 The #B1G Announces 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴 Future Football Schedule Formats



🚨 Check it out below 👇https://t.co/EXbVy0FiuL — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 5, 2023

The guaranteed annual protected matchups in the model are Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Iowa-Nebraska, Illinois-Northwestern, Indiana-Purdue, Illinois-Purdue, Iowa-Wisconsin, Iowa-Minnesota, Maryland-Rutgers, Oregon-Washington and UCLA-USC.

In a release, the Big Ten said that its scheduling efforts aimed to achieve an annual balance of travel, maintain control and flexibility as the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams beginning next season, and match teams up based on “historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends.”

Here’s a look at each Big Ten team’s opponents for the next five seasons:

Michigan future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at USC

2025 : Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at Washington, at Wisconsin

2026 : Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Michigan State, at Penn State, at UCLA

2027 : Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, at Illinois, at Ohio State, at Oregon, at Rutgers

2028: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at USC

Michigan State future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at Rutgers

2025 : Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, USC, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Penn State, at UCLA

2026 : Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at Washington

2027 : Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Rutgers, at Wisconsin

2028: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, at Iowa, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Purdue, at USC

Ohio State future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Purdue

2025 : Illinois, Michigan, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at UCLA

2026 : Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, USC, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Northwestern, at Oregon

2027 : Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at USC

2028: Illinois, Maryland, Penn State, UCLA, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Rutgers, at Washington, at Wisconsin

Penn State future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Minnesota, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Ohio State, at UCLA, at Washington

2025 : Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, at Indiana, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Oregon

2026 : Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington, at Minnesota, at Purdue, at Rutgers, at USC, at Wisconsin

2027 : Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Washington

2028: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Oregon, at UCLA

Wisconsin future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, at Iowa, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Rutgers, at USC

2025 : Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Washington, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Oregon

2026 : Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, USC, at Maryland, at Penn State, at Purdue, at UCLA

2027 : Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, at Illinois, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at USC

2028: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, at Iowa, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Washington

Iowa future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, at UCLA

2025 : Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, at Nebraska, at Rutgers, at USC, at Wisconsin

2026 : Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Washington

2027 : Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, USC, at Indiana, at Nebraska, at Oregon, at Wisconsin

2028: Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Purdue, at USC

Minnesota future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, USC, at Illinois, at Michigan, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

2025 : Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Oregon

2026 : Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA, at Indiana, at Penn State, at Purdue, at Washington, at Wisconsin

2027 : Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Nebraska, at USC

2028: Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon, at Michigan State, at Ohio State, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

Nebraska future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Illinois, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at USC

2025 : Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, USC, at Maryland, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at UCLA

2026 : Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Washington, at Illinois, at Iowa, at Michigan State, at Oregon, at Rutgers

2027 : Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Washington, at Wisconsin

2028: Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Purdue, at USC

Indiana future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Washington

2025 : Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, at Illinois, at Michigan State, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

2026 : Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers, Washington, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at USC

2027 : Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, USC, at Iowa, at Michigan, at Penn State, at Rutgers

2028: Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Oregon, at Purdue, at Washington

Purdue future Big Ten schedule

2024: Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Michigan State, at Ohio State, at Wisconsin

2025: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Washington

2026: Maryland, Minnesota, Washington, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Penn State, at UCLA

2027: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, at Maryland, at Nebraska, at Ohio State, at Oregon

2028: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Michigan State, at Rutgers, at USC

Northwestern future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Purdue, at Washington

2025 : Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA, at Illinois, at Nebraska, at Penn State, at USC

2026 : Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, at Minnesota, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, at Oregon

2027 : Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington, at Illinois, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

2028: Illinois, Indiana, USC, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Washington

Illinois future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at Penn State, at Rutgers

2025 : Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC, at Indiana, at Purdue, at Wisconsin, at Washington

2026 : Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at UCLA

2027 : Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Purdue, at USC

2028: Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, at Indian, at Iowa, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at Rutgers

Maryland future Big Ten schedule

2024: Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, at Iowa, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Rutgers, at USC

2025 : Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Washington

2026 : Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, USC, at Illinois, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

2027 : Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, at Minnesota, at Oregon, at Purdue, at USC

2028: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Rutgers, at Washington

Rutgers future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC, at Illinois, at Minnesota, at UCLA, at Washington, at Wisconsin

2025 : Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Oregon, at Penn State

2026 : Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at USC

2027 : Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA, at Maryland, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Washington

2028: Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, at Illinois, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Purdue, at UCLA

USC future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Washington at UCLA

2025 : Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern UCLA, at Illinois, at Nebraska, at Oregon at Purdue

2026 : Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington at Indiana, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at Wisconsin at UCLA

2027 : Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, UCLA, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Ohio State at Washington

2028: Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State Purdue, at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Oregon at UCLA

UCLA future Big Ten schedule

2024: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, USC, at Nebraska, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at Washington

2025: Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Washington, at Indiana, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at USC

2026: Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Oregon

2027: Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, at Illinois, at Iowa, at Purdue, at USC, at Wisconsin

2028: Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, USC, at Nebraska, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at Washington

Oregon future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Michigan, Purdue, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Ohio State, at Washington

2025 : Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, at Indiana, at Minnesota, at USC, at Wisconsin

2026 : Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at UCLA, at Washington

2027 : Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, Washington, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Penn State, at Purdue

2028: Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Michigan State, at Rutgers, at USC, at Washington

Washington future Big Ten schedule

2024 : Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, at Michigan, at Northwestern, at UCLA, at USC

2025 : Maryland, Michigan, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Ohio State, at Oregon, at Purdue, at Rutgers

2026 : Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, USC, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Minnesota, at Penn State

2027 : Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at Oregon, at USC

2028: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, at Michigan, at Northwestern, at UCLA, at Wisconsin

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Big Ten football schedule: Every home, away conference opponent