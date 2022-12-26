Big Ten football recruiting report: looking at the conference USC will join one year from now

It’s weird to discuss Big Ten recruiting, but we have to face up to the plain facts and the uncomfortable truth: USC recruits for the current cycle and the Class of 2023 will spend most of their careers going up against Big Ten players. Current Trojan recruits in this and future cycles will play against the players currently being recruited by Big Ten schools.

So, let’s look at the world of Big Ten football recruiting.

Our friends at Buckeyes Wire have gathered the ratings from the first days of the early signing period.

We can pick apart these ratings all day long. Let’s just start somewhere; we’ll have plenty of other posts on the various storylines which emerge from these recruiting ratings, so if we pick one story, don’t worry. We’ll touch on the other storylines.

Let’s start at the bottom: The two Big Ten programs in the state of Indiana — the Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers — are at the bottom of the Big Ten recruiting rankings.

Purdue’s low ranking has an explanation: The Boilermakers had a coaching change. Indiana, though, is in a really bad spot. Coach Tom Allen has failed to build on the momentum of his big 2020 season in Bloomington.

Have fun sorting through these rankings and looking at the stories which stand out to you. We’ll certainly mention the stories which stand out to us.

List

Lincoln Riley and the USC 12 days of Christmas -- 2022 version

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire