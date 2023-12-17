Big Ten football recruiting rankings ahead of 2024 early signing period, including new West Coast teams
Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program and the Ohio State program has more than held its own as one of the best at attracting top high school talent throughout the years.
In fact, the Buckeyes are a staple among the top five and have recruited better than any Big Ten team for as long as most anyone can remember. However, the seeds of change are afoot with four teams set to join the conference beginning in 2024 and those four; Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC, are pretty good at bringing in the goods as well.
With Name, image and likeness, an expanded College Football Playoff set to begin next season, and conference realignment, we’ll have to see how it all impacts Ohio State and its brethren (new and old) as things move forward.
For now though, OSU looks to be putting together another top five or top ten class and looking to continue its dominance in convincing top talent to back the U-Haul up to the banks of the Olentangy. Of course, all of this will need to hold and those that have already committed verbally will need to sign on the dotted line, but we’ll bring that to you as it occurs.
Here’s how Ohio State and other Big Ten teams rank in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings just ahead of the early signing period that gets underway on December 20.
Northwestern Wildcats
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 129.77
Total Commitments | 12
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 0
3-Star Commits | 10
National Ranking | No. 95
Michigan State Spartans
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 147.00
Total Commitments | 10
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 1
3-Star Commits | 9
National Ranking | No. 78
UCLA Bruins
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 167.45
Total Commitments | 11
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 3
3-Star Commits | 8
National Ranking | No. 63
Indiana Hoosiers
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 170.35
Total Commitments | 15
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 0
3-Star Commits | 15
National Ranking | No. 61
Illinois Fighting Illini
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 196.44
Total Commitments | 19
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 2
3-Star Commits | 16
National Ranking | No. 43
Maryland Terrapins
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 199.54
Total Commitments | 20
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 2
3-Star Commits | 18
National Ranking | No. 41
Washington Huskies
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 203.39
Total Commitments | 15
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 6
3-Star Commits | 9
National Ranking | No. 38
Minnesota Golden Gophers
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 206.14
Total Commitments | 20
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 2
3-Star Commits | 17
National Ranking | No. 35
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 208.50
Total Commitments | 23
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 3
3-Star Commits | 20
National Ranking | No. 34
Iowa Hawkeyes
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 211.56
Total Commitments | 21
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 3
3-Star Commits | 17
National Ranking | No. 33
Purdue Boilermakers
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 216.12
Total Commitments | 25
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 4
3-Star Commits | 19
National Ranking | No. 30
Wisconsin Badgers
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 226.74
Total Commitments | 20
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 7
3-Star Commits | 18
National Ranking | No. 25
Nebraska Cornhuskers
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 233.20
Total Commitments | 25
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 7
3-Star Commits | 18
National Ranking | No. 22
USC Trojans
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 253.70
Total Commitments | 19
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 12
3-Star Commits | 7
National Ranking | No. 17
Michigan Wolverines
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 259.64
Total Commitments | 26
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 17
3-Star Commits | 9
National Ranking | No. 16
Penn State Nittany Lions
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 266.39
Total Commitments | 25
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 17
3-Star Commits | 8
National Ranking | No. 13
Oregon Ducks
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 275.78
Total Commitments | 23
5-Star Commits | 1
4-Star Commits | 18
3-Star Commits | 4
National Ranking | No. 9
Ohio State Buckeyes
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 299.14
Total Commitments | 23
5-Star Commits | 5
4-Star Commits | 13
3-Star Commits | 4
National Ranking | No. 2
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.