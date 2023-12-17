Big Ten football recruiting rankings ahead of 2024 early signing period, including new West Coast teams

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program and the Ohio State program has more than held its own as one of the best at attracting top high school talent throughout the years.

In fact, the Buckeyes are a staple among the top five and have recruited better than any Big Ten team for as long as most anyone can remember. However, the seeds of change are afoot with four teams set to join the conference beginning in 2024 and those four; Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC, are pretty good at bringing in the goods as well.

With Name, image and likeness, an expanded College Football Playoff set to begin next season, and conference realignment, we’ll have to see how it all impacts Ohio State and its brethren (new and old) as things move forward.

For now though, OSU looks to be putting together another top five or top ten class and looking to continue its dominance in convincing top talent to back the U-Haul up to the banks of the Olentangy. Of course, all of this will need to hold and those that have already committed verbally will need to sign on the dotted line, but we’ll bring that to you as it occurs.

Here’s how Ohio State and other Big Ten teams rank in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings just ahead of the early signing period that gets underway on December 20.

Northwestern Wildcats

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 129.77

Total Commitments | 12

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 10

National Ranking | No. 95

Michigan State Spartans

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 147.00

Total Commitments | 10

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 1

3-Star Commits | 9

National Ranking | No. 78

UCLA Bruins

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 167.45

Total Commitments | 11

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 3

3-Star Commits | 8

National Ranking | No. 63

Indiana Hoosiers

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 170.35

Total Commitments | 15

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 15

National Ranking | No. 61

Illinois Fighting Illini

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 196.44

Total Commitments | 19

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 2

3-Star Commits | 16

National Ranking | No. 43

Maryland Terrapins

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 199.54

Total Commitments | 20

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 2

3-Star Commits | 18

National Ranking | No. 41

Washington Huskies

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 203.39

Total Commitments | 15

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 6

3-Star Commits | 9

National Ranking | No. 38

Minnesota Golden Gophers

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 206.14

Total Commitments | 20

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 2

3-Star Commits | 17

National Ranking | No. 35

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 208.50

Total Commitments | 23

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 3

3-Star Commits | 20

National Ranking | No. 34

Iowa Hawkeyes

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 211.56

Total Commitments | 21

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 3

3-Star Commits | 17

National Ranking | No. 33

Purdue Boilermakers

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 216.12

Total Commitments | 25

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 4

3-Star Commits | 19

National Ranking | No. 30

Wisconsin Badgers

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 226.74

Total Commitments | 20

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 7

3-Star Commits | 18

National Ranking | No. 25

Nebraska Cornhuskers

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 233.20

Total Commitments | 25

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 7

3-Star Commits | 18

National Ranking | No. 22

USC Trojans

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 253.70

Total Commitments | 19

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 12

3-Star Commits | 7

National Ranking | No. 17

Michigan Wolverines

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 259.64

Total Commitments | 26

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 17

3-Star Commits | 9

National Ranking | No. 16

Penn State Nittany Lions

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 266.39

Total Commitments | 25

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 17

3-Star Commits | 8

National Ranking | No. 13

Oregon Ducks

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 275.78

Total Commitments | 23

5-Star Commits | 1

4-Star Commits | 18

3-Star Commits | 4

National Ranking | No. 9

Ohio State Buckeyes

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 299.14

Total Commitments | 23

5-Star Commits | 5

4-Star Commits | 13

3-Star Commits | 4

National Ranking | No. 2

