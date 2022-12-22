Big Ten football recruiting rankings after the early signing period

The first day of the 2023 early signing period is in the books for college football, and we’ve seen this new timeline result in the majority of high school kids choosing to put pen to paper since it was instituted. It was no different for Ohio State and the rest of its Big Ten brethren on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes signed a total of 20 players to the 2023 recruiting class, one that looks like a top ten class once again and arguably at the top of the Big Ten recruiting classes.

But how did the rest of the Big Ten shake out when all the dust settled on a major, major day that goes a long way toward laying the foundation for what each program will become over the next few years?

Here’s a look at ranking all of the Big Ten teams and where they stand after the first day of the 2023 early signing period and the high-stakes game of college football recruiting. All data is taken from 247Sports.

Indiana Hoosiers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 161.98

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen gestures from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 13

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 1

Three Star Commits | 11

National Ranking | 70

Purdue Boilermakers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 167.46

Purdue Boilermakers Quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) practices ahead of the NCAA football game, against the Iowa Hawkeyes, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 13

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 1

Three Star Commits | 12

National Ranking | 66

Wisconsin Badgers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 181.74

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 14

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 3

Three Star Commits | 11

National Ranking | 56

Rutgers Scarlet Knights - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 183.37

Sep 10, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano watches the action against the Wagner Seahawks during the second half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 19

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 0

Three Star Commits | 18

National Ranking | 55

Illinois Fighting Illini - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 195.13

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field after the loss against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 19

National Ranking | 46

Minnesota Golden Gophers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 199.97

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team out onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 19

National Ranking | 41

Northwestern Wildcats - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 200.68

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald (center) takes the field with his team against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 19

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 1

Three Star Commits | 18

National Ranking | 40

Iowa Hawkeyes - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 200.80

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz coaches during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 1

Three Star Commits | 20

National Ranking | 38

Maryland Terrapins - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 204.09

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 25

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 3

Three Star Commits | 22

National Ranking | 34

Nebraska Cornhuskers - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 212.10

Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 3

Three Star Commits | 18

National Ranking | 28

Michigan State Spartans - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 218.81

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches his team warm up before the game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 15

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 9

Three Star Commits | 6

National Ranking | 25

Michigan Wolverines - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 239.19

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore (left), head coach Jim Harbaugh (center), and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 23

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 9

Three Star Commits | 14

National Ranking | 17

Penn State Nittany Lions - 247Sports Composite Team Score: 268.80

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 23

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 15

Three Star Commits | 7

National Ranking | 13

Ohio State Buckeyes - 247Sports Composite Team Rankings Score: 287.66

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts to a call during the first half of Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 20

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 18

Three Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | 5

