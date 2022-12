Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings – Where each team lands in 247Sports rankings

The early signing period has opened, and Signing Day has came and gone with plenty of fireworks across college football.

The Spartans had a very successful opening day of the early signing period, with Michigan State locking up all of their previous commitments and adding a big-time JUCO prospect in offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock. The Spartans finished with one of their best classes in a long-time and finished near the top of the league in recruiting team rankings.

So how does the Spartans’ 2023 class compared to their peers in the Big Ten? See where every Big Ten team lands in 247Sports’ composite team rankings for the 2023 class:.

NOTE: Team rankings were updated in this post at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 21, 2022. Visit 247Sports for the most up-to-date Big Ten and National recruiting team rankings.

Indiana

Big Ten Ranking: No. 14

National Ranking: No. 70

Number of Commits: 13

247Sports Points: 161.98

Avg. Points per Commit: 85.76

Purdue

Big Ten Ranking: No. 13

National Ranking: No. 66

Number of Commits: 13

247Sports Points: 167.46

Avg. Points per Commit: 86.59

Wisconsin

Big Ten Ranking: No. 12

National Ranking: No. 56

Number of Commits: 14

247Sports Points: 181.74

Avg. Points per Commit: 87.31

Rutgers

Big Ten Ranking: No. 11

National Ranking: No. 55

Number of Commits: 19

247Sports Points: 183.37

Avg. Points per Commit: 85.69

Illinois

Big Ten Ranking: No. 10

National Ranking: No. 46

Number of Commits: 21

247Sports Points: 195.13

Avg. Points per Commit: 85.91

Minnesota

Big Ten Ranking: No. 9

National Ranking: No. 41

Number of Commits: 21

247Sports Points: 199.97

Avg. Points per Commit: 86.50

Northwestern

Big Ten Ranking: No. 8

National Ranking: No. 40

Number of Commits: 19

247Sports Points: 200.68

Avg. Points per Commit: 86.96

Iowa

Big Ten Ranking: No. 7



National Ranking: No. 38

Number of Commits: 21

247Sports Points: 200.80

Avg. Points per Commit: 86.57

Maryland

Big Ten Ranking: No. 6

National Ranking: No. 34

Number of Commits: 25

247Sports Points: 204.09

Avg. Points per Commit: 86.29

Nebraska

Big Ten Ranking: No. 5

National Ranking: No. 28

Number of Commits: 21

247Sports Points: 212.10

Avg. Points per Commit: 87.17

Michigan State

Big Ten Ranking: No. 4

National Ranking: No. 25

Number of Commits: 15

247Sports Points: 218.81

Avg. Points per Commit: 89.78

Michigan

Big Ten Ranking: No. 3

National Ranking: No. 17

Number of Commits: 23

247Sports Points: 239.19

Avg. Points per Commit: 88.80

Penn State

Big Ten Ranking: No. 2

National Ranking: No. 13

Number of Commits: 23

247Sports Points: 268.80

Avg. Points per Commit: 91.04

Ohio State

Big Ten Ranking: No. 1

National Ranking: No. 5

Number of Commits: 20

247Sports Points: 287.66

Avg. Points per Commit: 93.57

