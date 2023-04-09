Big Ten Football Recruiting Budgets: How much each team spent on recruiting this past year
How much money does it cost to compete with the best in college football in regard to recruiting? According to Adam Sparks of USA TODAY it’s upwards of $2 million per year.
Sparks released a story this past week detailing how much each power five program spends on recruiting, with a ranking of where each team lands. To no surprise, Georgia was at the top of the list with more than $4 million spent in 2022. Michigan was the highest Big Ten team with more than $2.2 million spent this past year.
So where does Michigan State land? See where the Spartans rank nationally and among their Big Ten peers in the amount of money spent on recruiting in 2022:
NOTE: Northwestern wasn’t included in the article and is not part of the rankings below.
Iowa
Recruiting spending in 2022: $577,589
Big Ten rank: No. 13
National ranking: No. 50 out of 52
Indiana
Recruiting spending in 2022: $826,713
Big Ten rank: No. 12
National ranking: No. 43 out of 52
Wisconsin
Recruiting spending in 2022: $857,490
Big Ten rank: No. 11
National ranking: No. 40 out of 52
Purdue
Recruiting spending in 2022: $878,651
Big Ten rank: No. 10
National ranking: No. 39 out of 52
Michigan State
Recruiting spending in 2022: $955,303
Big Ten rank: No. 9
National ranking: No. 33 out of 52
Nebraska
Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,020,050
Big Ten rank: No. 8
National ranking: No. 28 out of 52
Minnesota
Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,127,389
Big Ten rank: No. 7
National ranking: No. 25 out of 52
Illinois
Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,157,460
Big Ten rank: No. 6
National ranking: No. 23 out of 52
Ohio State
Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,292,799
Big Ten rank: No. 5
National ranking: No. 18 out of 52
Maryland
Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,380,974
Big Ten rank: No. 4
National ranking: No. 14 out of 52
Penn State
Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,486,521
Big Ten rank: No. 3
National ranking: No. 12 out of 52
Rutgers
Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,609,032
Big Ten rank: No. 2
National ranking: No. 11 out of 52
Michigan
Recruiting spending in 2022: $2,240,064
Big Ten rank: No. 1
National ranking: No. 8 out of 52
