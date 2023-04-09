Big Ten Football Recruiting Budgets: How much each team spent on recruiting this past year

How much money does it cost to compete with the best in college football in regard to recruiting? According to Adam Sparks of USA TODAY it’s upwards of $2 million per year.

Sparks released a story this past week detailing how much each power five program spends on recruiting, with a ranking of where each team lands. To no surprise, Georgia was at the top of the list with more than $4 million spent in 2022. Michigan was the highest Big Ten team with more than $2.2 million spent this past year.

So where does Michigan State land? See where the Spartans rank nationally and among their Big Ten peers in the amount of money spent on recruiting in 2022:

NOTE: Northwestern wasn’t included in the article and is not part of the rankings below.

Iowa

Recruiting spending in 2022: $577,589

Big Ten rank: No. 13

National ranking: No. 50 out of 52

Indiana

Recruiting spending in 2022: $826,713

Big Ten rank: No. 12

National ranking: No. 43 out of 52

Wisconsin

Recruiting spending in 2022: $857,490

Big Ten rank: No. 11

National ranking: No. 40 out of 52

Purdue

Recruiting spending in 2022: $878,651

Big Ten rank: No. 10

National ranking: No. 39 out of 52

Michigan State

Recruiting spending in 2022: $955,303

Big Ten rank: No. 9

National ranking: No. 33 out of 52

Nebraska

Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,020,050

Big Ten rank: No. 8

National ranking: No. 28 out of 52

Minnesota

Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,127,389

Big Ten rank: No. 7

National ranking: No. 25 out of 52

Illinois

Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,157,460

Big Ten rank: No. 6

National ranking: No. 23 out of 52

Ohio State

Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,292,799

Big Ten rank: No. 5

National ranking: No. 18 out of 52

Maryland

Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,380,974

Big Ten rank: No. 4

National ranking: No. 14 out of 52

Penn State

Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,486,521

Big Ten rank: No. 3

National ranking: No. 12 out of 52

Rutgers

Recruiting spending in 2022: $1,609,032

Big Ten rank: No. 2

National ranking: No. 11 out of 52

Michigan

Recruiting spending in 2022: $2,240,064

Big Ten rank: No. 1

National ranking: No. 8 out of 52

