Big Ten football: Ranking the 2023 recruiting classes
It was a busy few weeks for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with most of their action coming in the transfer portal.
The Badgers headlined their week by landing SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who will likely be the starting quarterback come Week 1 of 2023.
As far as the high school classes go, Wisconsin underwent a coaching change near the end of the recruiting cycle.
Where do the Big Ten programs stand in 2023 recruiting rankings? You won’t be shocked at who stands at the top. Here is a look at the current Big Ten recruiting rankings by team according to On3 Sports.
Indiana: Overall score of 82.466, 10 commits
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK
Nebraska: Overall score of 85.108, 15 commits
Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Rutgers: Overall score of 85.129, 18 commits
Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue: Overall score of 85.50, 14 commits
Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin: Overall score of 86.45, 12 commits
New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell speaks at a welcome event Monday, November 28, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Maryland: Overall score of 84.97, 22 commits
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is pressured by Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Illinois: Overall score of 85.08, 20 commits
Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota: Overall score of 85.95, 18 commits
Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Northwestern: Overall score of 86.57, 18 commits
Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa: Overall score of 86.93, 20 commits, 1 five-star
Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan: Overall score of 87.99, 19 commits
Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011 in Ann Arbor.
Michigan football fans, Michigan fans, Michigan celebrates, Michigan logo, Block M, Michigan cheerleaders, fans on the field
Michigan State: Overall score of 89.45, 14 commits
Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks on the headset against the Wisconsin Badgers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State: Overall score of 90.57, 11 commits
Penn State head football coach James Franklin looks up at the big screen after a play in the third quarter against Iowa.
Syndication Hawkcentral
Ohio State: Overall score of 92.64, 20 commits, 1 five-star
Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.
Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes