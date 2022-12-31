Big Ten football: Ranking the 2023 recruiting classes

It was a busy few weeks for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with most of their action coming in the transfer portal.

The Badgers headlined their week by landing SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who will likely be the starting quarterback come Week 1 of 2023.

As far as the high school classes go, Wisconsin underwent a coaching change near the end of the recruiting cycle.

Where do the Big Ten programs stand in 2023 recruiting rankings? You won’t be shocked at who stands at the top. Here is a look at the current Big Ten recruiting rankings by team according to On3 Sports.

Indiana: Overall score of 82.466, 10 commits

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Nebraska: Overall score of 85.108, 15 commits

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers: Overall score of 85.129, 18 commits

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue: Overall score of 85.50, 14 commits

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin: Overall score of 86.45, 12 commits

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell speaks at a welcome event Monday, November 28, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Maryland: Overall score of 84.97, 22 commits

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is pressured by Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Illinois: Overall score of 85.08, 20 commits

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota: Overall score of 85.95, 18 commits

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern: Overall score of 86.57, 18 commits

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa: Overall score of 86.93, 20 commits, 1 five-star

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan: Overall score of 87.99, 19 commits

Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan State: Overall score of 89.45, 14 commits

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks on the headset against the Wisconsin Badgers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State: Overall score of 90.57, 11 commits

Penn State head football coach James Franklin looks up at the big screen after a play in the third quarter against Iowa.

Ohio State: Overall score of 92.64, 20 commits, 1 five-star

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.

