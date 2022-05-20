Big Ten football programs ranked by all-time conference winning percentage

The Big Ten is one of the most historic and followed college football conferences in the history of the sport. There are legends and stories that run deep through the heartland. From the early days of leather helmets to today’s finely tuned athletes, the Big Ten is second-to-none when it comes to bringing in revenue and having eyes tuned to their games.

But the conference has had some cyclical moments in its past. There have been periods of dominance from various teams throughout history and that has a good chance of holding true in the future as well. Sure, Ohio State and Michigan have been the top dogs when looking from start to finish, but even the Wolverines hit a pretty deep valley for a while. OSU has not been immune to a down few years either.

But if you take all the conference games, which teams lead the way as far as wins and winning percentage? Yeah, can probably guess that the Buckeyes and Wolverines are at the top, but which is No. 1? Where do things line up from there?

Here is a look at Big Ten records of all the current teams in the conference ranked by winning percentage throughout conference-only games. We count down from No. 14 to No. 1 with total wins also noted.

All information is taken from SportsReference.com.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sep 28, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot Henry looks on during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.171)

Overall record: (12-58)

Maryland Terrapins

Sep 7, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (9) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange defensive back Eric Coley (34) tackles during the first quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.288)

Overall record: (19-47)

Indiana Hoosiers

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Stevie Scott III (8) is congratulated by quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) as he runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.303)

Overall record: (220-522-24)

Northwestern Wildcats

Dec 31, 2018; San Diego, CA, United States; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Utah Utes in the 2018 Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.372)

Overall record: (295-505-21)

Illinois Fighting Illini

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Artur Sitkowski (9) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.442)

Overall record: (353-449-31)

Purdue Boilermakers

The Purdue mascot waves to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.456)

Overall record: (343-413-31)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) walks down the field after the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.473)

Overall record: (44-49)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.473)

Overall record: (364-408-28)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) stands with teammates tight end Bryce Schulte (48) and defensive back Riley Moss (33) after an NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.475)

Overall record: (348-386-25)

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (67) and Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke (34) celebrate Wisconsin’s first touchdown in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.506)

Overall record: (393-384-41)

Michigan State Spartans

Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State. Syndication Detroit Free Press

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.564)

Overall record: (295-227-9)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1), and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.622)

Overall conference record: (148-90)

Michigan Wolverines

Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half H| at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.706)

Overall record: (529-215-18)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 22, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker James Laurinaitis (33) cornerback Malcolm Jenkins (2), and running back Chris Wells (28) pre-game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Conference winning percentage: (.747)

Overall record: (543-146-24)

[listicle id=51634]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

1

1

1

1