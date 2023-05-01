Big Ten football programs ranked by the most NFL draft picks since 2000

In some ways, the annual NFL draft is like a wedding. There is so much buildup, so many plans that have to be put in motion, and some heavy lifting with resources, venues, and logistics, and then it’s all over in a fraction of the time it took to put it all together.

It was the same way in 2023 and the Big Ten entered the ballroom as one of the main guests. All told, a total of 55 players from the conference were drafted, behind only the SEC which saw 62 players hear their names called in Kansas City.

Michigan led the way this year with nine players drafted, with Ohio State and Penn State tying for second with six players each. But how does that line up historically? Which Big Ten programs have led the way in the total number of players being selected in the NFL draft over the last twenty years?

You can probably formulate a guess, but we’ll confirm it for you. Here is a ranking of Big Ten programs by the most number of players selected in the NFL draft over the last twenty years starting from the least amount to the so-called draft king of the conference.

No. 14 - Indiana Hoosiers

Sep 5, 2015; Bloomington, IN, USA; A Indiana Hoosiers helmet sits on the ground while the players warm up before the game at Memorial Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

25

The Narrative

Indiana, oh, Indiana. It’s not just part of the fight song, but a rallying cry for frustrated Hoosier football fans over the years. The NFL draft follows suit.

No. 13 - Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

29

The Narrative

I mean, at least the Wildcats aren’t last, right?

No. 12 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

37

The Narrative

You know the drill at this point in the countdown. It’s Rutgers.

No. 11 - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct 26, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

39

The Narrative

The Golden Gophers have seen a little uptick in NFL draft picks under P.J. Fleck, but there is unlikely to be a big breakthrough in upcoming years.

No. 10 - Illinois Fighting Illini

Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

44

The Narrative

Clearly, the Illini program hasn’t done well on the field to send that many players to the NFL, but Bret Bielema is trying to change that.

No. 9 - Purdue Boilermakers

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

48

The Narrative

Purdue struggles to send players to the NFL consistently because it struggles to win consistently. We’ll see if the new staff can change that.

No. 8 - Maryland Terrapins

Sep 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

49

The Narrative

Maryland has had some very, very good players go to the draft, but often lack a high volume. It shows in the number being sent to the NFL.

No. 7 - Michigan State Spartans

November 19, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartan helmet on the sideline during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 55-3 to clinch the Legends division of the Big Ten. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

61

The Narrative

Perhaps no program has had such ebbs and flows as Michigan State. There have been years in which the Spartans have competed at a high level, but also ones in which there have been losing records. The draft classes have pretty much shadowed that.

No. 6 - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

73

The Narrative

Nebraska has been struggling to be the force it was on the field ever since Tom Osbourne left, and it has shown a bit with fewer players getting drafted since 2000. Could the program turn it around soon?

No. 5 - Iowa Hawkeyes

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmet on the sidelines in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

79

The Narrative

Iowa has had some lean years in the draft but also some very, very good ones. It’s a respectable program that develops and sends solid players to the next level.

No. 3 (tie) - Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections since 2000

90

The Narrative

The talent level at Penn State has been on the rise since James Franklin showed up and it’ll likely be the way things are because of the pedigree and state of the program.

No. 3 (tie) - Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections since 2000

90

The Narrative

Wisconsin is known as the program that does more with less. Despite recruiting classes that are rarely among the best in the Big Ten, the Badgers send develop a lot of NFL players.

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

115

The Narrative

Michigan has been sending more players to the NFL over the last couple of years and seems to have staying power now that Jim Harbaugh has figured things out.

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A stick-ladden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Number of NFL draft selections over the last 20 years

163

The Narrative

Ohio State has been the king of the NFL draft in the Big Ten, and that looks like it will continue for the foreseeable future.

