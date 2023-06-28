PODCAST: Big Ten Football Preview: University of Iowa with Kirk Ferentz, Anthony Herron

Head coach of the University of Iowa Kirk Ferentz joins James Neveau to preview the Hawkeyes' season. Ferentz discusses how his defense will still be a force and how he plans to improve the offense to become one of the best teams in the conference. Later, Big Ten Network analyst and Iowa alum Anthony Herron joins the podcast to review the Hawkeyes' 2022-23 season and discuss what improvements they need to make for Iowa to be more competitive this year.