Big Ten Football Preview: University of Illinois with Bret Bielema, Jeremy Werner

Welcome to the Big Ten Country Podcast with host James Neveau. In the first episode, the head coach of the Fighting Illini, Bret Bielema, joins James. They discuss the program's growth, losing three star defensive backs in last year's draft, his plans to improve from last year's success, and much more. Later, Illinois beat reporter from the Illini Inquirer, Jeremy Werner, joins James to discuss what he thinks of the program and the future of the program under head coach Bret Bielema.